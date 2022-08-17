PEOPLE's Emmys Portfolio 2022

This year's contenders stand out in bold and breathtaking ways, always keeping us guessing — and captivated. Now they're getting ready to shake up the Emmys on Sept. 12 on NBC

By People Staff
Published on August 17, 2022 11:44 AM
01 of 10

Connie Britton

Connie Britton photograhed on location in Los Angeles, CA, on August 3, 2022.
Sophy Holland

Nominated for: Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, The White Lotus

Of her role as self-centered mom and CEO Nicole Mossbacher, Britton told PEOPLE, "It was a great opportunity to be able to look long and hard at what it is to be a white woman who has a sense of privilege and a sense of entitlement and the blinders that she puts in place to protect those values for herself."

02 of 10

Connie Britton

Connie Britton photograhed on location in Los Angeles, CA, on August 3, 2022.
Sophy Holland

"We all felt really fortunate to be [on set] and bonded very quickly," Britton said of the White Lotus cast quarantining together at the picturesque Maui hotel where they filmed.

03 of 10

Connie Britton

Connie Britton photograhed on location in Los Angeles, CA, on August 3, 2022.
Connie Britton. Sophy Holland

"If we wrapped [filming] in time, our goal was to meet at the beach and watch the sunset," she said of the cast's downtime together. "And it was so wonderful."

04 of 10

Nick Mohammed

Nick Mohammed photographed at Lancaster Gate in London on August 9, 2022.
Zoe McConnell

Nominated for: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Ted Lasso

"When the season 2 finale aired, Lin-Manuel Miranda sent me a direct message on Twitter," Mohammed told PEOPLE. "I had a video clip of my son, who's 6, singing the opening to Hamilton, including a lot of the bad language, and I sent it to him, and he sent something really nice back. That was incredible."

05 of 10

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson photographer at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles, CA, on July 30, 2022.
Chrisean Rose

Nominated for: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary

The series creator, writer and co-executive producer told PEOPLE her life has "changed in that I am kind of forced to realize what I'm capable of and to reckon with, 'Okay, I guess if I do dream something, there's a chance I might accomplish it.' "

06 of 10

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson photographer at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles, CA, on July 30, 2022.
Chrisean Rose

"I really wanted to make Abbott as a network television show — my goal was to reach people," she shared. "I needed people who only have network television — maybe they can't afford Netflix or they don't have HBO — to enjoy this and go, 'mmm, like a new meal, new food, this tastes good. Thanks for giving us something cool over here.' "

07 of 10

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey photographer in Malibu, CA, on July 27, 2022.
Tierney Gearon

Nominated for: Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Yellowjackets

"The reaction [to the show] has been amazing," Lynskey told PEOPLE. "People I haven't heard from in years have been texting me, trying to get secrets out of me. It's fun to be part of something that people care about so much. And that Emmy nomination ... is a dream come true. It's very, very special."

08 of 10

Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun photographed at Please Space in Brooklyn, NY, on July 26, 2022.
Nicholas Braun. Eric Ogden

Nominated for: Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Succession

Of his newfound fame, Braun told PEOPLE, "It's still kind of uncomfortable. I love that people like the show. We made something people are stoked to talk about, and I wish it wasn't so awkward for me. I don't really understand selfies that much."

09 of 10

Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun photographed at Please Space in Brooklyn, NY, on July 26, 2022.
Nicholas Braun. Eric Ogden

As far as the 2022 Emmys go, he shared, "I'm excited because [my] last Emmys was virtual. I won't be in Crocs this time."

10 of 10
Hoda Kotb Rollout
Jake Chessum

For more with these outstanding Emmy nominees, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.