01 of 10 Connie Britton Sophy Holland Nominated for: Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, The White Lotus Of her role as self-centered mom and CEO Nicole Mossbacher, Britton told PEOPLE, "It was a great opportunity to be able to look long and hard at what it is to be a white woman who has a sense of privilege and a sense of entitlement and the blinders that she puts in place to protect those values for herself."

02 of 10 Connie Britton Sophy Holland "We all felt really fortunate to be [on set] and bonded very quickly," Britton said of the White Lotus cast quarantining together at the picturesque Maui hotel where they filmed.

03 of 10 Connie Britton Connie Britton. Sophy Holland "If we wrapped [filming] in time, our goal was to meet at the beach and watch the sunset," she said of the cast's downtime together. "And it was so wonderful."

04 of 10 Nick Mohammed Zoe McConnell Nominated for: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Ted Lasso "When the season 2 finale aired, Lin-Manuel Miranda sent me a direct message on Twitter," Mohammed told PEOPLE. "I had a video clip of my son, who's 6, singing the opening to Hamilton, including a lot of the bad language, and I sent it to him, and he sent something really nice back. That was incredible."

05 of 10 Quinta Brunson Chrisean Rose Nominated for: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary The series creator, writer and co-executive producer told PEOPLE her life has "changed in that I am kind of forced to realize what I'm capable of and to reckon with, 'Okay, I guess if I do dream something, there's a chance I might accomplish it.' "

06 of 10 Quinta Brunson Chrisean Rose "I really wanted to make Abbott as a network television show — my goal was to reach people," she shared. "I needed people who only have network television — maybe they can't afford Netflix or they don't have HBO — to enjoy this and go, 'mmm, like a new meal, new food, this tastes good. Thanks for giving us something cool over here.' "

07 of 10 Melanie Lynskey Tierney Gearon Nominated for: Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Yellowjackets "The reaction [to the show] has been amazing," Lynskey told PEOPLE. "People I haven't heard from in years have been texting me, trying to get secrets out of me. It's fun to be part of something that people care about so much. And that Emmy nomination ... is a dream come true. It's very, very special."

08 of 10 Nicholas Braun Nicholas Braun. Eric Ogden Nominated for: Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Succession Of his newfound fame, Braun told PEOPLE, "It's still kind of uncomfortable. I love that people like the show. We made something people are stoked to talk about, and I wish it wasn't so awkward for me. I don't really understand selfies that much."

09 of 10 Nicholas Braun Nicholas Braun. Eric Ogden As far as the 2022 Emmys go, he shared, "I'm excited because [my] last Emmys was virtual. I won't be in Crocs this time."