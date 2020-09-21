Zendaya Says She’s ‘Still on Cloud Nine’ After Emmys Win for Euphoria: 'Still Speechless'
The actress took home the prize for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria on Sunday
Zendaya is still processing her very first Emmy Awards win.
The actress, 24, took home the prize for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria on Sunday, leaving her feeling "speechless" and on "cloud nine."
"Still on could nine," she wrote on her Instagram Story after the big win. "So grateful, still speechless, to all my friends and family who have texted/tweeted/called etc. I promise I will get back to you tomorrow when I've wrapped my head around this amazing night."
"Until then...gonna go to sleep and make sure this isn't a dream," she continued.
The actress became emotional when she accepted the award on Sunday night during the virtual ceremony. Surrounded by her friends and family, Zendaya assured viewers that there's "hope in the young people" during her speech.
"To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do," she said. "And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much and you're my family, I’m so grateful for Rue, I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud."
"I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there," she added. "I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you."
Zendaya beat out Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) for the award.
Euphoria, which follows Zendaya as a troubled high school student, also won outstanding contemporary makeup and outstanding original music and lyrics.
