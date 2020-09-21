Zach Braff Calls Out Emmys for Excluding Nick Cordero and Sam Lloyd from In Memoriam Segment

Braff, 45, said the award show "passed" on including Cordero (who died in July at age 41 after a months-long battle with COVID-19) in the montage.

"For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage," he tweeted on Monday. "I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed."

Braff also tweeted a note he apparently received from Emmy staffers that said, "Those involved in the In Memoriam selection process are very aware of the sad passing of Mr. Cordero due to coronavirus and we assure that his name has been given every consideration for inclusion. With so many people passing in any given year, we simply cannot ensure any particular individual is included, nor do we release the name of those included prior to the telecast."

Though Cordero was primarily a Broadway star, he had a recurring role in CBS's Blue Bloods and made appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Queer as Folk and Lillyhammer.

Braff also noted that the In Memoriam segment excluded his late Scrubs co-star Sam Lloyd, who died at age 56 in May from lung cancer complications.

"I should mention too, that they also left out Sam Lloyd," he tweeted. "I would have never even considered 'campaigning' for Sam because he had more TV credits than most actors I know."

Fans on Twitter also pointed to the exclusions of Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January; Kelly Preston, who died in July after a two-year battle with breast cancer; and RuPaul's Drag Race queen Chi Chi Devayne, who died in August. (Devayne, however, was honored in during the In Memoriam segment of the Creative Arts Emmys.)

