"I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there," said Zendaya after winning outstanding actress in a drama series

Zendaya Tearfully Accepts Emmy for Euphoria : 'There Is Hope in the Young People'

First time's the charm for Zendaya!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m really, really nervous. Okay. Oh gosh," Zendaya, who is the youngest actress to win the award, began her acceptance speech. "I just want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category, I admire you all so much, this is pretty crazy — I don’t really cry, whew!"

Image zoom ABC

"To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do," she added. "And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much and you're my family, I’m so grateful for Rue, I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud."

Image zoom Zendaya in Euphoria HBO

Zendaya continued by assuring there's "hope in the young people."

"I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there," she said. "I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you."

"Thank you so so much, this is … whoa, okay, thank you!” she concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Last year, Comer won the category for her portrayal of Villanelle on Killing Eve. At 26, she was the youngest to score the trophy at the time.

This is Zendaya's first Emmy nomination and win. After scoring a nod for her work as high schooler Rue, who struggles with addiction, the actress told fans on social media that she was "honestly speechless."

"My heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude," she captioned an on-set photo at the time of the nominations in July. "I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family."

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Matt Damon, ‘Appearing Nude’ and How the 2020 Emmys Are Coming Together

She added: "I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you."

Euphoria also won outstanding contemporary makeup and outstanding original music and lyrics.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.