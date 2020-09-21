Eugene Levy Shouts Out Daniel Levy in Emmys Speech: 'Thank You, Son'
"As a dad, getting to work on camera for six years with both my kids, Daniel and Sarah, I had such a joy," said Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy is taking home an Emmy for the first time in 37 years.
The Schitt’s Creek actor, 73, won the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role as David Rose in the long-running show. The last time he won an Emmy was in 1983 for SCTV, a Canadian television sketch comedy show.
In his acceptance speech on Sunday evening, Levy took the opportunity to thank son Daniel Levy, who co-created Schitt's Creek alongside his father, in addition to starring in the show and serving as the showrunner. Levy's daughter, Sarah, also stars in the hit show.
"As a dad, getting to work on camera for six years with both my kids, Daniel and Sarah, I had such a joy. I love you both and could not be prouder," Levy said at the virtual awards show.
He continued, "And that brings me to my multi-Emmy-nominated partner, Daniel Levy, who took our show that we came up with and brilliantly guided it to this little Emmy party tonight, so thank you, son."
In the background, Daniel — who also won Emmys for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy, outstanding director for a comedy series, and outstanding writing for a comedy series — could be seen tearing up during his dad's sweet tribute.
So far, Schitt's Creek has won every single category at this year's Emmys. Earlier in the evening, Levy's Schitt's Creek costar Catherine O'Hara took home the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. Levy thanked O'Hara in his acceptance speech, sharing that she "evidently can make anyone she works with look good."
"It's kind of ironical that the straightest role I've ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance," Levy added in his speech. "So now I seriously have to question just what I've been doing for the past 50 years, but that's for another time."
Levy was nominated against Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson, Black Monday’s Don Cheadle, The Good Place’s Ted Danson, The Kominsky Method’s Michael Douglas and Ramy’s Ramy Youssef.
Last year, Bill Hader took home the prize for his role in Barry.
Schitt's Creek is up for 15 awards tonight, including outstanding comedy series, winning six so far.
Last month, Levy received the Newport Beach Film Festival's inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award.
"It’s rare to have a show like Schitt’s Creek at this point in my career, in the so-called ‘twilight’ of one’s career," the star told Variety. "And to have created it with my son [Dan Levy] makes it even sweeter, certainly. It’s the show that I’m the most proud of, in anything that I’ve done and to have it come now is just fantastic."
The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.
