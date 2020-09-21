How to Watch Schitt's Creek Season 6

At the 2020 Emmys, Schitt's Creek finally won its first Emmy — and then some

If you missed season 6 of Schitt's Creek, you're in luck!

The final season of the beloved comedy series — which racked up win and after win at the 2020 Emmys Awards on Sunday night — will be available to stream on Netflix very soon. (Season 6 wrapped on April 7 on Canada's CBC and Pop TV in the U.S.)

On Monday, Netflix announced on Twitter that the final season will hit the streaming platform in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 7.

Seasons 1-5 are already available to stream on Netflix, and if you can't wait until next month, season 6 can be streamed via Pop TV — just log in with your cable information.

And Comedy Central will be airing all six seasons of Schitt's Creek in a marathon beginning Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Every Friday, the network will play five episodes, beginning chronologically with season 1.

Daniel Levy, who created the series alongside his father Eugene Levy, revealed the final episodes would be coming to Netflix back in July during his appearance on the First We Feast web series Hot Ones.

"I am celebrating the end of our show," Daniel said on the episode. "It still has to drop on Netflix in October, which is very exciting."

First, the show took home two statuettes at the Creative Arts Emmys (outstanding casting for a comedy series and outstanding contemporary costumes).

But that was just the beginning for the Roses and their crew. At the primetime awards on Sunday night, star Catherine O'Hara (Moira Rose) won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Eugene (Johnny Rose) won outstanding lead actor in a comedy, Daniel (David Rose) won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy, and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose) won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

For the series finale, "Happy Ending," Dan also won outstanding writing for a comedy series, and alongside Andrew Cividino, outstanding director for a comedy. Topping it all off, the show won outstanding comedy series.

Image zoom Cast of Schitt's Creek at 2020 Emmys watch party Dan Levy/Instagram

"I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to fully be herself," O'Hara, 66, said in her speech at the show's viewing party in Toronto.

"See, I told you I was good," Eugene, 73, joked during his turn at the mic, which marked his first Emmy win in 37 years.

Dan praised his father while accepting the writing honor.

"First of all, I just want to say thank you to my Dad for giving me the reigns to this show, even though I didn't have any experience in the writers' room," said Dan, 37.

Image zoom Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy ABC

"Thank you to all of the fellow nominees in this category," he added. "It was an honor to be nominated alongside you, and I also want to recognize Issa Rae and the writers on Insecure for writing some of the funniest, most heartfelt television of the year. Thank you — this is absolutely incredible."

In total, Schitt's Creek's final season was nominated 15 times and won nine Emmys.