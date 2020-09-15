With 26 Emmy nominations, Watchmen scored the most nominations of the 2020 Emmys. Here are all of the nomination's for HBO's limited series

All of the Emmy Nominations for Watchmen

HBO's Watchmen scored big this year.

The series, which premiered in October 2019, has earned a total of 26 nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards — the most of any show this year.

Since its debut, Watchmen has become a fan favorite, with viewers pleading for a season 2 despite it being a limited series.

However, showrunner Damon Lindelof told Entertainment Weekly last December that a followup is not in the works at the moment.

“If I was going to do another season … I would need to have a really cool idea and a justification for doing it. I don’t have either of those things right now,” said Lindelof, 46. “It doesn’t mean that they won’t come at some future point. I just finished the show four weeks ago; my antenna is up, but it’s like only getting static."

Image zoom Regina King in Watchmen Mark HIll/HBO

He added: “I can’t say that there will definitely not be a second season and I can’t say there definitely will be. That’s kind of where my head’s at.”

Inspired by the 1987 graphic novel of the same name, Watchmen explores an alternate reality where masked vigilantes are hunted as criminals in a gritty narrative that tackles issues of terrorism, police brutality and racism.

“This is a love letter and an examination of the original Watchmen … I wanted everyone to know this is not the middle of the trilogy, this is not the beginning of a seven-season run,” Lindelof told EW. “In my opinion, the best iteration of any season of Watchmen would mirror the original [graphic novel] in that it would be a self-contained story with the resolution of a fundamental mystery.”

Read the full list of Watchmen Emmy nominations below:

Outstanding music composition for a limited series, movie or special (original dramatic score)

Outstanding original music and lyrics

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie (Jovan Adepo, as Officer Will Reeves / Hooded Justice)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie (Louis Gossett Jr., as William Reeves)

Outstanding production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one hour or more)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie (Regina King, as Angela Abar/Sister Night)

Outstanding casting for a limited series, movie or special

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie (Jean Smart, as Agent Laurie Blake)

Outstanding cinematography for a limited series or movie

Outstanding limited series

Outstanding sound editing for a limited series, movie or special

Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Outstanding sound mixing for a limited series or movie

Outstanding special visual effects

Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Outstanding single-camera picture editing for a limited series or movie

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie (Jeremy Irons, as Adrian Veidt / Ozymandias)

Outstanding music supervision

Outstanding fantasy/sci-fi costumes

Outstanding main title design