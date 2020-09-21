Watchmen Dominates Limited Series Categories at Emmys 2020

Watchmen is making waves at the Emmy Awards!

On Sunday night, the HBO series took home more than a few major accolades at the 72nd Primetime Emmys. The series, which premiered in October 2019, came into the night with a total of 26 nominations — the most of any show this year.

Star Regina King, who plays Angela Abar on the show, won outstanding lead actress in a limited series, taking the spotlight to raise awareness for Breonna Taylor on her T-shirt and shouting out the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her speech.

"Gotta vote. I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as Watchmen," said King. "Have a voting plan, go to ballotpedia.com, vote up the ballot, please. ... it is very important. Be a good human. Rest in power RBG. Thank you."

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for his pivotal role as Cal Abar. Watchmen was also recognized for its writers Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson.

"I would be remiss if we didn’t recognize all the men and women who died in the Tulsa Massacre in 1921, the original sin of our show," said Jefferson, calling out the real-life historical elements featured in the series. "This country neglects and forgets its own history at its own peril often and we should never forget that.”

Finally, Watchmen also scored the outstanding limited series category, with showrunner Lindelof highlighting the relevance of the story's subject matter, adding: "Stop worrying about getting cancelled and start worrying about what you’re doing to get renewed."

Inspired by the 1987 graphic novel of the same name, Watchmen explores an alternate reality where masked vigilantes are hunted as criminals in a gritty narrative that tackles issues of terrorism, police brutality and racism.

Starring King, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart and Don Johnson, Watchmen was received well by critics. Premiering to strong viewership totals in October, the show became a word-of-mouth success and HBO’s biggest hit new show since Big Little Lies, according to Variety.

Quickly becoming a fan favorite, Watchmen has viewers pleading for a second season despite it being a limited series. However, Lindelof told Entertainment Weekly last December that a followup is not in the works at the moment.

“If I was going to do another season … I would need to have a really cool idea and a justification for doing it. I don’t have either of those things right now,” said Lindelof at the time. “It doesn’t mean that they won’t come at some future point. I just finished the show four weeks ago; my antenna is up, but it’s like only getting static."

He added: “I can’t say that there will definitely not be a second season and I can’t say there definitely will be. That’s kind of where my head’s at.”

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.