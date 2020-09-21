The Mandalorian's second season is set to hit Disney+ on October 30

Giancarlo Esposito Teases The Mandalorian Will Have Seasons 3 and 4: 'There's So Much to Explore'

Giancarlo Esposito may have let a big detail about the future of The Mandalorian slip.

The actor appeared on People (the TV Show!)'s Emmy Awards pre-show to talk about his two nominated shows: the Disney+ Star Wars series and Better Call Saul. While talking to co-host Lawrence K. Jackson, Esposito revealed how the show will start getting bigger — and teased future seasons.

"We’re living in a universe that is huge and there’s so much to explore," Esposito, 62, says in the clip above. "So I think this show is going to lay the ground work for the depth and breath that’s gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers."

Season 2 of the show is set to start up on the streamer on October 30. The Mandalorian wrapped season 2 production in March, just weeks before the industry-wide production shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Season 1 is also nominated for an impressive 15 Emmy awards, including outstanding drama series.

The Mandalorian takes place in the time between the end of the original trilogy and The Force Awakens and stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi.

While details of the upcoming season are still unknown, The Mandalorian‘s first season earned rave reviews from critics. Plus, the show’s breakout star, dubbed “Baby Yoda” by fans, shot to internet fame as the subject of many popular memes.

Season 1 of The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+ now.