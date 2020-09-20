"I never watched The Office, even though, you know, our best friend John Krasinski ... was in that," said the Good Place star

Ted Danson Had Never Seen The Office Before Quarantine, Despite Being BFFs with John Krasinski

Ted Danson is playing catch-up!

On Sunday night, during E!'s red carpet pre-show ahead of the 2020 Emmy Awards, the Good Place star, 72, revealed that he and wife Mary Steenburgen are just now watching The Office for the first time while at home during the pandemic.

The beloved NBC comedy aired between 2005 and 2013, and Danson has a key connection to the show — Michael Schur, who created The Good Place, also served as a writer and producer on The Office.

Danson appeared embarrassed to admit that he had never watched The Office because it stars his "best friend" John Krasinski.

"I never watched The Office, even though our best friend John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, you know, John was in that," said Danson. "And so we are binging from the pilot on and I think we have about seven more episodes left. What a show."

The Cheers star said that he and Steenburgen are also watching Netflix's Alone.

"Which is kind of a brilliant pandemic show to watch, you know?" he said. "How to survive in the middle of nowhere."

During a Q&A event in 2018, Danson recalled telling Krasinski, 40, about being cast in Good Place — and how he accidentally revealed a key spoiler to his pal.

“I was talking to John Krasinski, because he knows [Schur] well ... ,” Danson said at the time, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I went, ‘Yeah, I’m working with Mike Schur and Kristen Bell.’ When I said it takes place in the afterlife, I saw his eyes go, ‘Oh, it’s The Office in Heaven.’ And that pissed me off. I’m like, ‘No! No! See, the trick is I’m actually a demon.’ And he was suitably impressed.”

Schur jokingly added: “And unlike you, John is a professional, so he then didn’t tell anyone about it. He kept it quiet.”

On Sunday night, Danson also reflected on The Good Place's six nominations for its final season, including for outstanding comedy series. The star — who has previously won two Emmys for Cheers — is up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

"Any chance to talk about The Good Place and Mike Schur and the remarkable piece of work that he's created and to celebrate my fellow actors, you know, that's exciting," he said. "So I'm grateful for that chance."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.