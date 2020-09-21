Ozark Star Julia Garner 'Shocked' at Emmy Win: 'Gratitude to All the Women in This Category'

During the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday evening, Garner was awarded the golden statuette for her performance in Ozark.

"Wow, first, I’m shocked, to be honest," Garner said in her speech to accept the award. "I want to show gratitude to all the women in this category. You are the reason why I'm acting in the first place, so thank you."

Garner also thanked her fellow costars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

"Laura I love you so much," she said, adding that her costar has helped her become both a better actress and a better person.

Garner concluded by encouraging viewers to "try to find light at the end of this tunnel," and by thanking her family and husband Mark Foster for their support.

This is Garner's second nomination and second win. In 2019, she took home the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Emmy for her role as Ruth Langmore in Netflix's Ozark.

Speaking with Gold Derby last year about playing Ruth, 26-year-old Garner said, "The thing with Ruth is she’s so complex and I think that’s what I love so much about this character and why I wanted to play her, how complex she was. That was one of the reasons why I wanted to play Ruth.

"But yeah, the writers are so good at planning things out. The writers are really great at writing and making the characters evolve, in a way. I feel like great writing or great acting and great art, is it’s not characters, it’s the person. People evolve and people change and just like Ruth. Ruth is going to evolve, just like all the other characters."

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the star-studded event took place virtually this year for the first time ever.

The show was initially planned to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, but it was moved to a virtual format.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.