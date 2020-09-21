Eugene Levy Says Schitt's Creek Emmys Party Had to Downsize Suddenly due to Toronto COVID Spike

"Unfortunately, a lot of people couldn't come, but being able to celebrate with everyone who works so hard on the show was just a great way to cap off," Eugene Levy said

While the Schitt's Creek watch party in Canada looked like the place to be to view the 2020 Emmy Awards as the show racked up win after win — Eugene Levy (who himself took home outstanding lead actor in a comedy) revealed the cast had actually planned a bigger bash but were forced to downsize due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Explaining how the party came about, Eugene, 73, told PeopleTV: "I kind of first heard about a get-together on a few interviews that my son [Daniel Levy] had given, talking about 'Oh, we might have a big party in the backyard of my parents' home.' We went, 'Really? Okay!'"

"Then it transformed itself into a lovely gathering at Casa Loma in Toronto, obeying every COVID rule of how we could get 15 people" to the party, Eugene said. "Originally we had all our nominees and plus ones and that was like 38 people — because up until two days ago in the province of Ontario, you could have 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors."

He shared, however, that just two days ago, "because he [case] numbers started to spike close to 400, they brought the [party limit] down."

"So, unfortunately, a lot of people couldn't come but being able to celebrate with everyone who works so hard on the show was just a great way to cap it off," Eugene added.

Fans got plenty of opportunities to see just how celebratory the party was, as the show was named the winner in multiple categories, one after another.

First, the show took home two statuettes at Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys ceremony (outstanding casting for a comedy series and outstanding contemporary costumes).

But that was just the beginning for the Roses and their crew. At the primetime awards on Sunday night, star Catherine O'Hara (Moira Rose) won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose) won outstanding lead actor in a comedy, Daniel Levy (David Rose) won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose) won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

In his acceptance speech on Sunday evening, Eugene took the opportunity to thank son Daniel, who co-created Schitt's Creek alongside his father, in addition to starring in the show and serving as the showrunner. Levy's daughter, Sarah, also stars in the hit show.

"As a dad, getting to work on camera for six years with both my kids, Daniel and Sarah, I had such a joy. I love you both and could not be prouder," Levy said at the virtual awards show.

He continued, "And that brings me to my multi-Emmy-nominated partner, Daniel Levy, who took our show that we came up with and brilliantly guided it to this little Emmy party tonight, so thank you, son."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, aired live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET. on Sunday