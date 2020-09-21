Schitt’s Creek Sweeps the Emmys: 'A Night to Remember,' Daniel Levy Says

All the Roses — Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy — took home trophies on Sunday night

Ew, David, we are sweeping the Emmys!

After years of critical acclaim and a growing fanbase, Schitt's Creek has finally won its first Emmy — and then some.

First, the show took home two statuettes at Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys ceremony (outstanding casting for a comedy series and outstanding contemporary costumes).

But that was just the beginning for the Roses and their crew. At the primetime awards on Sunday night, star Catherine O'Hara won outstanding lead actress in a comedy, Eugene Levy won outstanding lead actor in a comedy, Daniel Levy won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy and writing for a comedy and Annie Murphy won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

Alongside Andrew Cividino, Dan also won outstanding director for a comedy for the series finale, "Happy Ending." Topping it all off, the show won outstanding comedy series.

"I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to fully be herself," O'Hara, 66, said in her speech at the show's special Emmys celebration in Toronto.

"See, I told you I was good," Eugene, 73, joked during his turn at the mic, which marked his first Emmy win in 37 years.

Dan praised his dad in his speech for the writing honor, saying, "First of all, I just want to say thank you to my dad for giving me the reigns to this show, even though I didn't have any experience in the writers' room."

"Thank you to all of the fellow nominees in this category," Dan, 37, added. "It was an honor to be nominated alongside you, and I also want to recognize Issa Rae and the writers on Insecure for writing some of the funniest, most heartfelt television of the year. Thank you — this is absolutely incredible."

Later, while accepting the award for outstanding supporting actor, Dan said O'Hara and his father Eugene "led without ego," explaining that "the trickle-down effect of that was felt by everybody" on the show.

After his wins, Dan called it "a night to remember." Murphy, meanwhile, grew nostalgic in her speech.

"The six years that I have spent working on this show have been the best six years of my life," said the actress, 33.

In total, Schitt's Creek's final season was nominated 15 times.

The beloved hit — which premiered in 2015 on the Canadian network CBC and wrapped up its six-season run in April — stars father-son duo Dan and Eugene alongside O'Hara and Murphy as the Roses, a formerly affluent and out-of-touch family who lost all their money and are forced to live in a small town, the last property they own. Along the way they meet quirky townspeople played by Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliot, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan and more.

Dan, who both co-created and starred in the Canadian show with his dad, wrote an open letter ahead of the series finale.

“This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years,” he wrote. “Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful.”

“Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I’m going to miss the most,” he said. “We built a family on those sets and it’s reassuring to know that time won’t ever change that. I love you guys more than you will ever know.”

His message — which he posted to social media channels — then turned to Schitt’s Creek's loyal fans, whose word-of-mouth praise helped turn the series into a hit.

“As for our viewers, getting to share this show with you, getting to watch you champion it, tell your friends about it, herald its messages of love and acceptance with such empathy and passion… that is something I will never forget,” Dan said. “The stories you have shared with me over the years have made me laugh and cry and feel empowered to keep making things that mean something.”

“You’ve taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in profound ways, but also the power to change conversations and consequently change lives,” he added. “I know that you all have certainly changed mine.”

“Thank you for taking the time out of your busy lives to watch our show,” he concluded. “I am forever grateful for this time we had together. Here’s to many more stories and many more memories, whatever they may be.”

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.