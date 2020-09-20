"I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you," Ron Cephas Jones said about his daughter's Emmy win

Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones Become First-Ever Father-Daughter Pair to Win Emmys in Same Year

It's a family affair!

Three days after Jasmine Cephas Jones took home an award at the Creative Arts Emmys, Ron Cephas Jones joined his daughter with his own victory, making them the first-ever father-daughter winners in the same year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jasmine, 31, won her first Emmy for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series for her work on Quibi's #FreeRayshawn. On Saturday, Ron earned his second guest acting Emmy for his role on This is Us.

Following his win, the 63-year-old actor shared his excitement for his daughter's victory while speaking in the virtual backstage press room.

"As a parent that’s the most fulfilling that I could ever feel at the moment," the This Is Us star said, Deadline reported. "Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you."

He continued, "To see my daughter become healthy and happy, that’s a parent’s dream.”

"We always focused on the work ever since she was a little girl, and coming from the theater it’s always been about trying to do good work…when you do what you want to do and you’re happy and you’re healthy that’s the win in itself," Ron said of the Hamilton star.

"When we found out she was nominated, I was expressing to her that’s the win in itself when your work gets acknowledged and the win itself is the icing on the cake that keeps you humble and keeps you hungry," he added.

Looking forward, the actor also expressed interest in "some collaborations with my daughter."

Jasmine later reacted on social media to the news of their historic accomplishment. "whhhhhaaaattttt!!!!?????????????????????????????????" the actress wrote alongside an article announcing their wins.

Ron has been nominated four times for his role as William Hill in This Is Us, previously winning in 2018.

The 2020 Emmys were initially planned to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, but it was moved to a virtual format on July 29.

"As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe. We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV’s biggest night," the Television Academy said in a statement.