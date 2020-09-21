"We're ready for this year to be over," the actresses said during Sunday's virtual Emmy Awards

Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Propose Skipping to 2021 During New Year's-Themed Emmys Party

Like many of us, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are done with 2020.

The Little Fires Everywhere costars took in Sunday night's virtual Emmy Awards from a backyard gathering with a New Year's Eve theme, complete with sparkly sunglasses, champagne flutes and hats.

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked why, Witherspoon, 44, said, "Well, cause we're ready for this year to be over."

"You can do that? You could just end the year?" Kimmel asked.

"Well, yeah, I mean, we're Emmy-nominated television producers," Witherspoon joked, before Washington, 43, began a 10-second countdown to 2021.

Little Fires Everywhere earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding limited series, with Washington also getting a nod in the outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie category for her role as Mia Warren.

Witherspoon referenced their party's theme on her Instagram Story Sunday evening, sharing a photo of herself surrounded by the team that helped with her awards show look.

Her checklist?

"Masks, COVID tests, fuzzy slippers," she wrote, referencing the measures the group took to protect against COVID-19.

In addition to the nomination for the Hulu adaptation, Witherspoon is celebrating nominations for Apple TV's The Morning Show and HBO's Big Little Lies, both of which are produced by her production company, Hello Sunshine.

"Shortest #Emmys commute yet!" she captioned an Instagram post. "Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews of @themorningshow, @biglittlelies and @littlefireshulu tonight! ✨ @hellosunshine @televisionacad."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.