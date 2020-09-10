From Jennifer Aniston to Schitt's Creek, PEOPLE's critic shares picks for the major categories

Who Will Win at the 2020 Emmy Awards? Find Out PEOPLE's Predictions!

The 2020 Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and filmed remotely with "138 stars from 114 locations across 10 countries," are sure to be unlike any other awards show. But while the event is going virtual, the competition — and the winners — are as real as it gets.

Not sure who to pick for your virtual Emmys pool? Keep reading for PEOPLE's picks for the major categories, plus why they deserve to win over their fellow nominees.

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek

Now ended, the little sitcom that could will get a big Emmy send-off.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt's Creek

Same goes for its star, Catherine O’Hara—a cinch for Best Actress as Moira, the weird lady with all the wigs.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Ted Danson, The Good Place

The two-time Cheers winner will earn a new set of Emmy wings. He played hell’s sweetest demon on the beloved NBC series.

Outstanding Drama Series: Succession

Season 2 of HBO’s media-family saga was even stronger than the first. Fans of Baby Yoda may be dreaming of an upset by The Mandalorian, but expect it not.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Sharply savvy in the role of a morning TV anchor, the Friends star made a welcome return on the new Apple TV+.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, Ozark

After three seasons as the Netflix hit’s wheelingdealing Everyman, he deserves to be honored. But Succession’s Brian Cox may have the edge.

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series: The Last Dance

The acclaimed ESPN series about Michael Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls looks like a champ. If Tiger King wins, I’m Joe Exotic.

Outstanding Limited Series: Watchmen

Regina King starred in HBO’s brilliant and strange fantasy involving superheroes, racists and squalls of baby squid. Fans are clamoring for a second season.