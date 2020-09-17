Norman Lear, 98, Breaks His Own Record as Oldest Emmy Winner in History

During the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys on Tuesday, Norman Lear was awarded the golden statuette for outstanding variety special (live)

Norman Lear has done it again.

During the second night of the virtual 2020 Creative Arts Emmys on Tuesday, the 98-year-old television creator, writer and producer broke his own record as the oldest Emmy winner in history.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He was awarded the golden statuette for outstanding variety special (live) for Live In Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' And 'Good Times,' which he executive-produced.

In 2019, Lear first set the record for oldest Emmy winner at age 97, taking home the award for outstanding variety special (live) for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons.'

Since 1971, Lear — who created Maude, All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times — has earned 16 nominations and scored six Emmy wins.

On July 27, Lear — who has been married to his wife Lyn Lear since 1987 — celebrated his 98th birthday in Vermont with his family, including six children and his four grandchildren, and called the state "the most priceless, glorious place I know," and a "second home for my entire family."

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDKDcT0J4mo/?utm_source=ig_embed

"My morning thought on my 98th birthday is where can I go out and dig a mind deep enough for the gratitude I feel, or how high can I fly to reach a place that meets the deepest amount of gratitude I feel?" he said. "If you're watching this this long, I'm grateful to you for that, too. And my morning thought is ... each man is my superior, each woman also my superior, in that I may learn from him and her."

Days later, he opened up about life and the passing of time in a "#breakfastthoughts" video. (He said he opted not to post it a day prior, so as not to "muddle with the excitement" of the Emmy nominations.)

Image zoom Norman Lear in 1979 Joan Adlen/Getty

"Good morning! So this is the day after my 98th birthday," he began. "It was my birthday yesterday. I'm into my 99th year, and it feels remarkably like my 98th year, which felt remarkably like my 89th year. I don't know, it's all the same."

"I can't help, however, realizing I'm closer to that time when goodbyes are in order, I realize I'm not concerned about the going, I just don't like the leaving," he admitted. "And yesterday so solidified that, because I was with all my six kids and grandkids, and surrounded by all the love I receive, all the love I feel."

"Leaving is hard. The thought of leaving is hard," he added. "But the adventure of going remains to be seen. I'll get back to you."