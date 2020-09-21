Succession's Jeremy Strong Gets Emotional Accepting Emmy: 'This Felt Basically Impossible'

Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Carell, Brian Cox and Billy Porter were also nominated in this year’s outstanding lead actor in a drama series category

Welcome to the Emmy winners club, Jeremy Strong!

The 41-year-old Succession star won the Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series on Sunday night, marking his first nomination and win. Strong was left shocked after hearing of his win during the virtual awards show, before beginning an emotional speech.

"I've got to thank some people who have been there for me and believed in me when something like this felt basically impossible," he began, going on to thank a list of people including his wife and parents.

"I read a poem by Stephen Dunn that said, 'All I ever wanted was a book so good I'll be finishing it for the rest of my life,'" Strong continued. "This job was that, for me. Jesse Armstrong, I owe this to you, Brian Cox, I share this with you. Thank you so much."

Image zoom ABC

Image zoom Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

On HBO’s Succession, Strong plays Kendall Roy, the second-oldest son to patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) competing with his siblings to take control over the family’s successful media conglomerate. Cox was also nominated in the outstanding actor in a drama series category.

Last year’s outstanding lead actor in a drama award went to Porter for his role as Pray Tell in FX’s Pose. Porter made history as the first openly gay Black man to be nominated and to win in this category.

Earlier in the evening, Strong's costar Nicholas Braun gave fans an update on when they can expect the next season of Succession.

Speaking from his New York City apartment during E!'s Emmys pre-show on Sunday, the 32-year-old actor shared that season 3 will be coming in the “next year.”

“I think we're going to start hopefully in a few months, hopefully by the end of the year,” he continued, referring to when the cast will resume working on the show. “And then we'll get it going.”

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.