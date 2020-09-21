Jennifer Aniston had to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher twice

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel Set Fire to Winner's Envelope While Presenting at 2020 Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel had one of his closest Friends help him at the 2020 Emmys: Jennifer Aniston!

During Sunday's first-ever virtual show, Kimmel — who is remotely hosting this year's awards from a stage inside the Staples Center — and Aniston presented the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series together at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before announcing that Catherine O'Hara took home the golden statuette for her performance on Schitt's Creek, the pair jokingly took extra precaution to "sanitize" the winner's envelope, setting it on fire after dousing it in Lysol spray.

"That's a little extreme, Jimmy," Aniston said as Kimmel, 52, sprayed down the envelope with disinfectant.

"You never know where these accountants' hands have been," Kimmel quipped. "Now it goes into the basket and we light it up."

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel ABC

The comedian then joked that they needed to "wait five seconds" for "the germs to be burned off," before Aniston put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

However, after Kimmel had picked up the charred remains of the envelope with a pair of metal tongs, the small fire reignited — prompting someone offscreen to tell the two "put it out."

"Oh shoot!" Aniston said as she hit the flames with the fire extinguisher again.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston

Aniston herself is up for an award at this year's show: outstanding lead actress in a drama series, for her role as Alex Levy in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

The nomination, which marked her seventh overall, comes 18 years after she took home her first and sole Emmy Award in 2002 for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Rachel Green in the beloved Friends sitcom.

And speaking of friends, Aniston and Kimmel, 52, have long been dear pals, with her frequently appearing on his late-night talk show.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

Aniston and Kimmel are also go-to vacation buddies. They celebrated the New Year in Cancun with Bateman and Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney. That trip came two years after they vacationed on the French Polynesian island of Tahiti alongside Cox and McNearney, for the latter's birthday.

Most recently, Aniston appeared in an Emmys promo for this year's show.

In the ad, Aniston stood before a podium as her character in The Morning Show and said, "Things are going to be quite different" before the promo announced that "138 stars from 114 locations across 10 countries" will gather together for "one unpredictable night."

At the end of the clip, Kimmel asked, "How will we pull it off this year?" before quipping, "I don't know."

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Matt Damon, ‘Appearing Nude’ and How the 2020 Emmys Are Coming Together

While the show was initially planned to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, it was moved to a virtual format on July 29 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show does not have a red carpet or audience.

In a recent issue of PEOPLE, the late-night entertainer said that hosting this year's show is "harder and a completely different ball game."

"There's no audience," Kimmel said. "As a comedian, getting no laughs is tough. That's the measure of of whether something was funny. So the challenge is how to make it feel like not all the jokes are bombing."

The 72nd Emmy Awards are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.