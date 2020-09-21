Chadwick Boseman, Regis Philbin, Naya Rivera and More Honored During Emotional Emmys In Memoriam

Host Jimmy Kimmel started the tribute by honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday from complications of metastatic cancer

The 2020 Emmy Awards honored Hollywood's brightest stars who died in the last year.

H.E.R. performed during Sunday's in memoriam, singing a moving rendition of "Nothing Compares to You" by Sinéad O'Connor.

Host Jimmy Kimmel started the tribute by honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday from complications of metastatic cancer.

"On Friday, we lost a great American. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a compassionate and tireless champion of equality and justice who said her legacy was to make life a little better for people less fortunate than she. Sounds like pretty good words to live by, to me," Kimmel said.

One of the more emotional moments came as Regis Philbin was remembered. Philbin died in July at the age of 88 after over 60 years in television.

At the time, his family shared a statement with PEOPLE, saying, “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday.”

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the Philbin family said.

Also remembered in the tribute was Glee star Naya Rivera, who was found dead in July five days after being reported missing while boating with her young son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. She was 33.

Following her death, Rivera's family released a public statement, in which they praised the "person, mother, daughter and sister" that she was.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit," her family said in a statement to Deadline. "Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."

"Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support."

"Heaven gained our sassy angel," the family added. "We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.