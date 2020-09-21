Youssef's show Ramy went home empty-handed after losing all three awards to Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef Shares Video of Person in Hazmat Suit Removing Emmy Statuette from House: 'When You Lose'

Usually, when an actor loses at an awards show they just have to try to look happy for the winner — but the 2020 Emmys is not your usual awards show.

Ramy Youssef shared a video revealing what happens when your name is not read out.

The star, 29, posted a clip of a hazmat suit-wearing presenter waving from outside his house after he lost the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor for a comedy series to Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy.

"when you lose the emmy," Youssef tweeted.

"Lol. Love you Brother," commented Mahershala Ali on Youssef's Instagram post. Ali lost in the supporting actor category for his role on Ramy to Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy.

Image zoom Ramy Youssef/Twitter; Inset: Getty

"💀," commented Creed actress Tessa Thompson.

Ramy was nominated for three awards tonight, including outstanding directing in a comedy series.

"The whole thing is jarring. Even winning the Golden Globe, it’s so weird," Youssef told The New York Times about his Hulu show's nominations. "It’s like, now you’re closer to winning the statue — this gold statue. The whole thing feels like it’s a weird ancient ritual like half deserved and half random and half, how good was the food at your [For Your Consideration] event. I mean, the whole thing is profound and silly."

"To me, the acting nominations are show nominations because of how intimate the crew is that makes that show. We’re not a big operation, and my hands are really full between the writing, the directing, the producing and all that stuff," he added. "And so you get an acting nomination, it’s really such a testament to everyone who’s around me. I’m very excited and grateful for that."

Ramy made history as the first Muslim-American show to be nominated for an Emmy.

Image zoom Ramy Youssef Bryan Bedder/Getty

"This show is about an Arab Muslim guy from New Jersey who [masturbates] too much. That’s so specific," he told The Times. "That is so narrow, and for that to get three Emmy noms — I think every network should pick up a different Muslim show today because that’s how varied the experiences are."

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.