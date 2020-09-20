Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox Miss Emmys Red Carpet After Testing Positive for COVID-19

E! will be without two hosts during the Emmy Awards virtual pre-show.

Longtime E! host Giuliana Rancic and special correspondent Vivica A. Fox were originally tapped to host the pre-show Sunday night, but both announced early in the show that they would be absent after testing positive for COVID-19. The show is now being hosted by Brad Goreski and Nina Parker.

Rancic announced she tested positive for COVID-19 in the preliminary testing required by E! and parent company NBCUniversal. Rancic, 46, announced her absence with a video shot from home, in which she also revealed her husband Bill Rancic, 49, and their son Duke, 8, also tested positive.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately, this year is just so different," Rancic said in the video. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

Rancic continued, "As far as my health, I'm doing well. My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care of each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."

Fox, 56, also announced her absence through a statement read by Goreski.

"I am terribly sorry I cannot be with my E! family tonight! Unfortunately, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. So, in an abundance of caution, I am isolating myself at home," the statement read.

"During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other. I'm sending my very best to Nina and Brad, who I know will hold down the fort, and congratulations to all tonight's nominees! I look forward to seeing everyone again soon!" the statement said.