The Funniest Moments From This Year's Virtual 2020 Emmy Awards
From Jennifer Aniston putting out a fire onstage to a Tiger King cameo, here are the funniest moments from TV's biggest night
Host Jimmy Kimmel's Opening Monologue
It's no secret that this year's Emmy Awards look way different, but host Kimmel made the best of it by kicking things off with a tongue-in-cheek monologue. He started off telling jokes to a laugh track and video reactions from stars of Emmy's past. Then, after revealing he was alone, he hilariously transitioned into some pandemic-related jokes.
Jason Bateman Pretended to Be a Cardboard Cutout
Kimmel wasn't totally alone. He was joined by the Ozark actor, who pretended to be one of the cardboard cutouts that filled the audience.
Jennifer Aniston Putting Out a Literal Fire
Aniston presented the first award of the night, but before she did, Kimmel decided that he had to disinfect the envelope and light it on fire. It was then Aniston's job to put out said fire with an extinguisher.
Everything Jimmy Kimmel Called the Emmys
From "The Pand-Emmys" to the "No People's Choice Awards," Kimmel had no shortage of coronavirus puns to share.
Ramy Youssef Showed Us What Happens When You Lose
Ramy Youssef shared a video revealing what happens when you don't win the Emmy. The Ramy star posted a clip of a hazmat suit-wearing presenter waving from outside his house, taking away the golden statuette.
"when you lose the emmy," Youssef tweeted.
The Mail-In Ballot Bit
Jimmy Kimmel and Anthony Carrigan performed a spoof on the USPS controversy with a mailman bit, during which Carrigan played a Russian mailman who promised Kimmel that his mail-in ballot was safe with him.
Dan Levy's Big Win
The win itself wasn't funny, but Daniel Levy saying "Oh no, the internet is about to turn on me!" before accepting the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Schitt's Creek definitely was.
Randall Park Walked Out With an Alpaca
The actor joked that he thought he was presenting with Al Pacino, but really his co-presenter was an Alpaca. Common mistake!
Gabrielle Union Wade's Insecure Rap
The actress introduced the HBO series for the outstanding comedy series category by performing a rap while at home in her robe.
Union Wade rapped, "Black girl magic, my girls do they duty / And in the love scenes, they show the boys’ booties / Yeah, I said what I said / The show’s mad funny / Issa’s tryina’ find herself, Molly’s got money / They in and out of love, it’s oh so cute to see / And did I mention, in the love scenes, they show the boys’ booties!"
Her husband Dwyane Wade even made a cameo!
David Spade Showed Up As Joe Exotic
Spade, who bears a pretty amazing resemblance to the Tiger King himself, appeared in a segment about what stars have ben doing in quarantine, reminding everyone that Exotic was still in jail.
The Ladies of Friends Had a Reunion
In a sweet and funny bit, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunited and joked, "We've been roommates since 1994, Jimmy!" and then ran off for dinner exclaiming, "We’ll be watching! Dinner’s ready, we’re DVRing it!"