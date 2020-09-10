Everything to Know About the 2020 Emmys

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Television's biggest night of the year is going to look a lot different.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air this month to honor the best shows, actors, directors, and more on the small screen in the past year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the star-studded event will take place virtually for the first time ever.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Emmy Awards.

When are the Emmys?

The 2020 Emmys will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show was initially planned to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, but it was moved to a virtual format on July 29.

"As ABC and the Television Academy continue to formulate plans for the Emmys telecast, producers have taken the proactive step of reaching out to some nominees now to inform them of our intent to deliver a live show that is both celebratory and safe. We look forward to sharing information with you in the weeks ahead, as we solidify our plans for TV’s biggest night," the Television Academy said in a statement.

How can I watch the Emmys?

The annual event will air live on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can tune stream the show on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

Who is hosting the Emmys?

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's Emmys, having previously done so in 2012 and 2016.

According to Variety, Kimmel, 52, will host remotely from a stage inside the Staples Center, which will not have a red carpet or audience.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the late-night entertainer said that hosting this year's show is "harder and a completely different ball game."

"There's no audience," he said. "As a comedian, getting no laughs is tough. That's the measure of of whether something was funny. So the challenge is how to make it feel like not all the jokes are bombing."

Will there be an Emmys red carpet?

Unfortunately, viewers won't be able to catch their favorite celebs strut down the red carpet at this year's Emmys due to the pandemic. According to Variety, the dress code for nominees was described in a letter from the award show's executive producers as "come as you are — but make an effort."

However, PeopleTV is hosting a pre-show, PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Emmy Awards, which will air Sept. 20 from 7-8 p.m. ET, hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Makho Ndlovu.

Streaming live from the PEOPLE studio, the pre-show will give viewers the chance before the Emmys to hear from the nominees and Kimmel, find out more about the first-ever virtual awards telecast, and watch editors give predictions for the winners of the night.

Who is nominated for Emmys?

HBO's Watchmen scored 26 nominations, the most of any show this year. And with 160 nominations, Netflix set a new record for the most nominations for a single network or streaming platform.

The entertainment industry also made strides in recognizing people of color, as a record number of Black actors received nominations this year.