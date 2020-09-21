Elizabeth Olsen's Disney+ Series WandaVision Debuts First Trailer During 2020 Emmys

The first trailer for Disney+'s WandaVision debuted during the 2020 Emmy Awards

Elizabeth Olsen's upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision made a splash when it debuted its first trailer during the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Olsen, 31, and Paul Bettany are reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision in the upcoming series based on their Marvel characters from the Avengers franchise.

Here's Marvel's official synopsis of the series: "Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer."

In February, Disney+ dropped the first footage of WandaVision during the 2020 Super Bowl, including scenes from its other upcoming shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

The teaser highlighted Wanda and Vision in a house, seemingly bouncing between realities.

WandaVision is created by Jac Schaeffer (who has written on both Captain Marvel and Black Widow) and also stars Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris.