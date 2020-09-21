The show's four leads — Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — all took home trophies on Sunday night

Dan Levy Reveals if There Will Be a Schitt's Creek Movie After Emmys Sweep: 'Fingers Crossed'

Things may not be over for Schitt's Creek just yet.

Though critically-acclaimed comedy aired its series finale earlier this year, the show's co-creator Dan Levy spoke about potentially continuing the Rose family's story as a movie on Sunday during a virtual press room interview at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh my gosh. Here’s the thing: Some people have been asking that," he said about the idea of making a Schitt's Creek film. But, Levy continued, the series finale was "the best way we could’ve ever ended the show."

"If there is an idea that pops into my head and worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point," Levy, who also played David Rose on the show, said. "This is a really nice way of saying goodbye. Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into are heads soon.

"I would love to work with these beautiful people again," he added of the cast. "This is has been the most incredible experience."

Image zoom Daniel Levy ABC

Schitt's Creek swept the comedy side of the Emmy Awards on Sunday, with star Catherine O'Hara (Moira Rose) winning outstanding lead actress in a comedy series; Dan's father, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), winning outstanding lead actor in a comedy; Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose) winning outstanding supporting actress in a comedy and Dan winning outstanding supporting actor in a comedy.

For his work on the series finale, "Happy Ending," Dan also took home the award outstanding writing for a comedy series, and, alongside Andrew Cividino, outstanding director for a comedy.

Schitt's Creek itself also won the award for outstanding comedy series.

Image zoom Schitt's Creek Pop TV

The beloved hit — which premiered in 2015 on the Canadian network CBC and wrapped up its six-season run in April — starred father-son duo Dan and Eugene alongside O'Hara and Murphy as the Roses, a formerly affluent and out-of-touch family who lost all their money and are forced to live in a small town, the last property they own. Along the way, they meet quirky townspeople played by Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliot, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan and more.

"First of all, I just want to say thank you to my Dad for giving me the reigns to this show, even though I didn't have any experience in the writers' room," Dan said during his acceptance speech at the virtual awards ceremony.

RELATEED VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek Creator Dan Levy Says the Show’s Popularity Has Risen as the World’s News Has Gotten Bleaker

Later, while accepting the award for outstanding supporting actor, Dan said O'Hara and his father Eugene "led without ego," explaining that "the trickle-down effect of that was felt by everybody" on the show.

Reacting to all the wins, Dan called it "a night to remember."

In total, Schitt's Creek's final season was nominated 15 times.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.