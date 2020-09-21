Jennifer Aniston was nominated for her leading role in The Morning Show

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Join Jennifer Aniston During the Emmys: 'Roommates Since 1994'

Sunday night's 72nd annual Emmy Awards featured a surprise Friends reunion when nominee Jennifer Aniston was joined by Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Aniston, 51, who earned a nomination for her leading role in The Morning Show, helped host Jimmy Kimmel present an award early in the show — only to rush home to be ready for her own category.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kimmel, 52, checked in on the actress, who said that she "barely" made it, but was back home and ready for the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category.

When Kimmel noticed Cox, 56, alongside Aniston, the former Friends star told him, "of course I’m here, we live together."

"We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy," Aniston chimed in, referring to the year the NBC comedy premiered.

Image zoom Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox ABC

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston ABC

At that, Kudrow, 57, walked into the frame, asking Kimmel, "Where else would I live?"

"I don’t know, with your family, maybe?" Kimmel responded, to which Kudrow joked, "Yeah, like people live with their families. That’s funny."

At that point, yet another surprise "roommate" joined the Friends costars — Jason Bateman, who had tried to crash the Staples Center audience earlier in the show.

"Oh, look who it is, the host with the most, rudeness! You call to kick me out of my own house, too, freak?" the Ozark star said to Kimmel, who told him he had to leave the Staples Center auditorium because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston ABC

After Kimmel expressed more surprise at Bateman's appearance, Aniston joked that he lived with her, but "just until he goes off to college."

"By the way, you guys are killing it, this is so great!" Aniston encouraged Kimmel of the show, which was aired virtually for the first time due to the pandemic.

"We’ll be watching! Dinner’s ready, we’re DVRing it," Aniston added before leaving the frame.

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET.