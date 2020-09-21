Gilmore Girls Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Attends the Emmys from the Dragonfly Inn!

The 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET

Eagled-eyed Gilmore Girls fans got a surprise during the 2020 Emmy Awards.

While creator Amy Sherman-Palladino was waiting to see if she won the Emmy for directing an episode for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the camera showed her in front of the sign for the Dragonfly Inn. The inn was lead character's Lorelai Gilmore's dream project, which she ran by the end of the beloved show.

It's unclear if Sherman-Palladino was actually in a room set up like the set or if she used a virtual background during the telecast. She appeared alongside her husband Daniel Palladino. The outstanding directing in a comedy series category was Sherman-Palladino's only nomination for the night, while her Amazon show Mrs. Maisel was up for 6 in total.

Gilmore Girls ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007 before Netflix revived the series with a four-part episode special Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2016. It allowed Sherman-Palladino and her husband to end the story the way they originally planned after not being involved with the show's seventh season.

The category ended up going to Schitt's Creek, which did a full sweep of the comedy categories. The beloved show won their first Emmy Awards after airing its series finale earlier this year.

First, the show took home two statuettes at Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys ceremony (outstanding casting for a comedy series and outstanding contemporary costumes).

But that was just the beginning for the Roses and their crew. At the primetime awards on Sunday night, star Catherine O'Hara won outstanding lead actress in a comedy, Eugene Levy won outstanding lead actor in a comedy, Daniel Levy won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy and writing for a comedy and Annie Murphy won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

Alongside Andrew Cividino, Dan also won outstanding director for a comedy for the series finale, "Happy Ending." Topping it all off, the show won outstanding comedy series.

The beloved hit — which premiered in 2015 on the Canadian network CBC and wrapped up its six-season run in April — stars father-son duo Dan and Eugene alongside O'Hara and Murphy as the Roses, a formerly affluent and out-of-touch family who lost all their money and are forced to live in a small town, the last property they own. Along the way they meet quirky townspeople played by Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliot, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan and more.