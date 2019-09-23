Emmys Commentator Thomas Lennon Makes Jab at Felicity Huffman's Prison Sentence

Among Thomas Lennon‘s many jokes at Sunday’s 2019 Emmy Awards was a dig at Emmy winner Felicity Huffman.

While serving as the Emmys’ commentator for the ceremony, the 49-year-old actor and comedian knocked Huffman — who was sentenced earlier this month to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“The producers asked me to give a special shout-out to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison,” Lennon said, while throwing to commercial. “Hopefully those two weeks are going to fly right by. Keep your chin up.”

Huffman picked up an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series back in 2005, for her work on ABC’s Desperate Housewives.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change oldest daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test. Huffman is scheduled to report to prison on Oct. 25.

“The sentence Felicity received today is not about a victory or a defeat,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She is not disappointed or relieved about the outcome. She is contrite and humbled and accepts the outcome.”

Lennon has had a lengthy career in Hollywood, with standout roles in Reno 911, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 17 Again, How I Met Your Mother, Sean Saves the World and CBS’s reboot of The Odd Couple (opposite Matthew Perry, his 17 Again costar).

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.