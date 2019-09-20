Happy Emmys Weekend! See Who's Hitting the Pre-Parties Circuit Ahead of Sunday's Show

It's the most wonderful time of the year for TV's biggest stars
By Kate Hogan
September 20, 2019 01:29 PM

Lakeith Stanfield & J. B. Smoove 

at the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday.

Elizabeth Banks & Laura Dern

at the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday.

Brett Gelman & Milo Ventimiglia

at the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday.

Rumer Willis

at the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday.

Chris Noth, Rafi Anteby & Jamie Foxx

Araya Diaz/Getty

at The Domino Effect Pre-Awards Dinner Benefiting Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas at Alice’s Inside 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty

at The Domino Effect Pre-Awards Dinner Benefiting Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas at Alice’s Inside 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Jamie Foxx & Deidre Dixon

at The Domino Effect Pre-Awards Dinner Benefiting Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas at Alice’s Inside 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Benjamin Walker & Linda Cardellini

at Los Angeles Confidential magazine celebrates the Emmys with Linda Cardellini at Kimpton Everly Hotel in L.A. on Wednesday.

