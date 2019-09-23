Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Beats Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Surprise Emmys Win

Phoebe-Waller Bridge is taking home the gold!

On Sunday night, the actress won the 2019 Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in Fleabag.

“No! Oh my God, no!” the surprised star said on stage. “Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. But it’s all about this. Thank you to be nominated with these unbelievable actresses who I have just looked up to and watched and laughed at with for so many years. It means so much, I mean that in a nice way. And this means a huge amount to me.”

“Huge thanks again to the Fleabag family, Fleabag gang, yay!” she added. “Thank you so much! I’m so supported on this show, as Harry said. We all, it’s sickening how much we all love each other. I’m so supported by this wonderful cast. A big shout-out to my acting agent, Aileen, who has been rooting for me literally from the very beginning. Amazon, BBC, thank you for doing this. I’m going to start repeating myself. Thank you!”

RELATED: Emmy Awards 2019: See the Complete List of Winners

The crowded field of nominees in the category also included Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek).

Image zoom Fox

This is the second Emmy win for Waller-Bridge, who is the creator, writer and star of Fleabag. The actress, 34, was also nominated in 2018 for her writing on Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh. Waller-Bridge was nominated for Killing Eve again this year, as well as for outstanding comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for Fleabag.

RELATED: Emmy Nominations 2019: See the Full List of Nominees for TV’s Big Night

The second season of Fleabag was released earlier this year. The comedy series follows Waller-Bridge’s unnamed female protagonist as she navigates family, relationships, loss, guilt and faith.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.