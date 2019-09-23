And the winner is … Jodie Comer!

The British actress, 26, took home the 2019 Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance as Villanelle in Killing Eve — and she was shocked that she beat out her fellow nominees.

“I was not expecting to get up on this stage at all,” Comer said in her acceptance speech on Sunday night, after Gwyneth Paltrow announced her name.

The actress also gave a shout-out to her costar Sandra Oh, who was nominated in the same category. “Safe to say, Sandra, that this Killing Eve journey has been an absolute whirlwind.”

Comer then admitted that because she didn’t expect to win, she didn’t invite her parents to join her at the show “because I didn’t think this was going to be my time!”

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Laura Linney (Ozark), Oh (Killing Eve), Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Robin Wright (House of Cards) were also nominated.

The star’s big win comes after fans called out the awards show for not nominating her in the category the previous year.

Nonetheless, Comer revealed she was thrilled over the nomination, telling the Hollywood Reporter, “I came out the gym and had a load of celebratory messages from family and friends.”

“I spoke with Sandra on text and I got a wonderful voice note from Phoebe. With lots of screaming,” Comer said of the former showrunner.

Image zoom Jodie Comer Kevin Winter/Getty

Comer, who plays the explosive assassin Villanelle, explained to Entertainment Weekly in July that she didn’t even realize the nominations were being revealed.

“I was completely unaware that it was happening this morning, so I think it was kind of a nice surprise,” she told the outlet.

Killing Eve is returning for season 3 in 2020.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Fox.