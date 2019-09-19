Here's What Some of This Year's Emmy Nominees Won Their Very First Emmys for

Everyone's gotta start somewhere and these Emmy veterans have the awards to prove it
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 19, 2019 03:44 PM

1 of 30

Sterling K. Brown

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, in 2016

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us

2 of 30

Viola Davis

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, How to Get Away with Murder, in 2015

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, How to Get Away with Murder

3 of 30

Laura Linney

Robert Mora/Getty Images

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie, Wild Iris, in 2002

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Ozark

4 of 30

Ted Danson

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Cheers, in 1990

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, The Good Place

5 of 30

Michael Douglas

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie, Behind the Candelabra, in 2013

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, The Kominsky Method

6 of 30

Bill Hader

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Animated Program, South Park, in 2009

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Barry

7 of 30

Christina Applegate

J. Merritt/FilmMagic

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Friends, 2003

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Dead to Me

8 of 30

Eugene Levy & Catherine O'Hara (Check Them Out in the Front Row!) 

George Long /Walt Disney Television via Getty

What They Both Won Their First Emmys for: Outstanding Writer for a Variety Series, SCTV Network 90, in 1982

What They’re Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series, Schitt’s Creek

9 of 30

Rachel Brosnahan

Steve Granitz/WireImage

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in 2018

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

10 of 30

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Ron Galella/Getty Images

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Seinfeld, in 1996

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Veep

11 of 30

Patricia Arquette

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Medium, in 2005

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Escape at Dannemora & Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, The Act

12 of 30

Peter Dinklage

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Game of Thrones, in 2011

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Game of Thrones & Outstanding Television Movie (as Executive Producer), My Dinner with Hervé

13 of 30

Tony Hale

Gregg DeGuire/WireImag

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Veep, in 2013

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Veep 

14 of 30

Tony Shalhoub

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Monk, in 2003

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

15 of 30

Henry Winkler

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Barry, in 2018

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Barry

16 of 30

Alex Borstein

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in 2018

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

17 of 30

Kate McKinnon

Steve Granitz/WireImage

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, SNL, in 2015

What She’s Nominated For: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, SNL

18 of 30

John Leguizamo

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program, John Leguizamo: Freak, in 1999

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, When They See Us

19 of 30

Patricia Clarkson

Maury Phillips/WireImage

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Six Feet Under, in 2002

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Sharp Objects

20 of 30

Ron Cephas Jones

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us, in 2018

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us

21 of 30

Glynn Turman

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, In Treatment, in 2008

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, How to Get Away with Murder

22 of 30

Bradley Whitford

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What He Won His First Emmy For: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, The West Wing, in 2001

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, The Handmaid’s Tale

23 of 30

Cherry Jones

Michael Caulfield/FilmMagic

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, 24, in 2009

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, The Handmaid’s Tale

24 of 30

Jessica Lange

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie, Grey Gardens, in 2009

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

25 of 30

Cicely Tyson

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Best Lead Actress in a Drama, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, in 1974

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, How to Get Away with Murder

26 of 30

Peter MacNicol

M. Caulfield/WireImage

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Ally McBeal, in 2001

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Veep

27 of 30

John Mulaney

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, SNL (The Justin Timberlake Monologue), in 2011

What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, SNL

28 of 30

Jane Lynch

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, Glee, in 2010

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

29 of 30

Emma Thompson

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Ellen, in 1998

What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, SNL

