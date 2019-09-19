Sterling K. Brown
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, in 2016
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us
Viola Davis
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, How to Get Away with Murder, in 2015
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie, Wild Iris, in 2002
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Ozark
Ted Danson
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Cheers, in 1990
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, The Good Place
Michael Douglas
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie, Behind the Candelabra, in 2013
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Animated Program, South Park, in 2009
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Barry
Christina Applegate
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Friends, 2003
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Dead to Me
Eugene Levy & Catherine O'Hara (Check Them Out in the Front Row!)
What They Both Won Their First Emmys for: Outstanding Writer for a Variety Series, SCTV Network 90, in 1982
What They’re Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series, Schitt’s Creek
Rachel Brosnahan
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in 2018
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Seinfeld, in 1996
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Veep
Patricia Arquette
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Medium, in 2005
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Escape at Dannemora & Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, The Act
Peter Dinklage
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Game of Thrones, in 2011
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Game of Thrones & Outstanding Television Movie (as Executive Producer), My Dinner with Hervé
Tony Hale
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Veep, in 2013
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Veep
Tony Shalhoub
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Monk, in 2003
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Barry, in 2018
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Barry
Alex Borstein
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in 2018
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, SNL, in 2015
What She’s Nominated For: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, SNL
John Leguizamo
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program, John Leguizamo: Freak, in 1999
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Six Feet Under, in 2002
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Sharp Objects
Ron Cephas Jones
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us, in 2018
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, This Is Us
Glynn Turman
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, In Treatment, in 2008
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, How to Get Away with Murder
Bradley Whitford
What He Won His First Emmy For: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, The West Wing, in 2001
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, 24, in 2009
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jessica Lange
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie, Grey Gardens, in 2009
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Cicely Tyson
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Best Lead Actress in a Drama, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, in 1974
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, How to Get Away with Murder
Peter MacNicol
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Ally McBeal, in 2001
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Veep
John Mulaney
What He Won His First Emmy for: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, SNL (The Justin Timberlake Monologue), in 2011
What He’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, SNL
Jane Lynch
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, Glee, in 2010
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Emma Thompson
What She Won Her First Emmy for: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, Ellen, in 1998
What She’s Nominated for This Year: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, SNL