Emmy Nominations 2019: Kit Harrington, Joey King, Christina Applegate, and More Nominees React

The 2019 Emmy Awards nominees are basking in the warm glow of recognition.

On Tuesday, The Masked Singer judge and Dr. Ken star Ken Jeong teamed up with The Good Place star D’Arcy Carden to announce which small-screen stars wowed the industry this year — and the reactions are already pouring in.

“Many thanks to the Academy,” said Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington in a statement to PEOPLE. “It’s been an amazing journey with ol’ Jon Snow. I’m thrilled he’s been nominated.”

“The Category Is: Speechless!” said Billy Porter, who scored a nomination for Pose, in a statement to PEOPLE. “I’m so grateful to have lived long enough to see this day. POSE speaks a truth that has to power to transform hearts and minds. I’m honored and humbled to be counted in the number.”

“Wow, I am 85 years old, so this comes in just the nick of time,” said Alan Arkin, nominated for The Kominsky Method, in a statement.

Jessica Lange, nominated for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, said: “I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to recreate this wild character, to work with my dear friend Sarah Paulson as a director, and to revisit this incredible world Ryan Murphy created. Thank you to the Academy.”

And Glow‘s Betty Gilpin also reacted to her outstanding supporting actress in a comedy nomination with a statement. “Having spent 32 years basing my personality on fear and sarcasm, the unbridled Shirley-Temple-on-crack joy I feel today is a massive inconvenience for me,” she said. “I’m so grateful to the Television Academy for this honor, and to Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for making dreams I didn’t even know I had come true. I am a humbled, teary mess, and also thank you, mom.”

Image zoom Jessica Lange in American Horror Story FX

“Never gets old,” said Don Cheadle in a statement. “Thanks, TV Academy and a HUGE thanks to Showtime, the entire cast, crew and creators of Black Monday. We’ll roast marshmallows on those golden wings if I bring it home.”

“I am deeply honored to receive this Emmy nomination for such an important project,” added Angela Bassett — who was nominated for outstanding narration for National Geographic’s special The Flood — in a statement. “I truly hope it will bring more much-needed attention to this rarely seen kingdom of resilient, beautiful animals in a way that inspires everyone to help protect it for years to come.”

“I am incredibly grateful to receive this nomination from the TV Academy, and even more so for the honors Escape at Dannemora earned,” said lead actor nominee Benicio Del Toro. “The cast, crew, writers, Ben Stiller and Showtime brought this unbelievable story to life and I am so proud to be a part of it. Thank you.”

Said Gwendoline Christie: “Playing Brienne of Tarth has truly been an honor and I am beyond grateful for this nomination. This character has changed my life and redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself. Thank you to George R.R. Martin, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, HBO and our incredible cast and crew. Lastly, apologies to my taxi driver who endured my screams, sobs and pure joy when getting this incredible news!”

Image zoom Gwendoline Christie Helen Sloan/HBO

Leah Remini, who’s Scientology And The Aftermath, was nominated for outstanding informational series or special, gave a statement to PEOPLE:

“Thank you so much to the Television Academy for this honor, and for once again continuing to recognize our show,” she said. “This wouldn’t be possible without A&E and our amazing crew and producers. As a result of making this show, they get harassed, stalked and slandered every day for giving a platform to Scientology’s victims. We are grateful to be given the opportunity to share a project with the world that gives a voice to the victims of an abusive cult. Thank you for this recognition and for your support for those who bravely speak out and are continually attacked by Scientology for doing so.”

John Leguizamo, a nominee for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for When They See Us, dedicated his nomination to the parents of the Central Park 5 depicted in the Netflix movie. “This nomination is not for me, but for the parents of the innocent children who have been put through the unimaginable — just because their vulnerable children were unjustly accused of a crime by racial profiling, and how almost impossible it was to clear themselves,” he said in a statement.

Lead Actress nominee Aunjanue Ellis, also of When They See Us, has similar things to say in her statement.

“This nomination is a tribute to Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise and Yusef Salaam. Let’s all say their names. Yusef’s mother, Sharonne Salaam, is nothing less than a warrior for her son and a survivor of an emotional violence few of us will ever understand. I am utterly grateful to her. Thank you to the visionary Ava DuVernay and Netflix for giving me the blessing to be a part of this act of restorative justice.”

Image zoom When They See Us Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

One of the sweetest reactions came from Joey King, who shared a video of herself crying when she saw she was nominated for her work in The Act. She immediately FaceTimed her on-screen mother, Patricia Arquette, who was also nominated in the same category.

“I cannot believe this is happening,” she said on Twitter. “There’s so many people to thank for this moment and getting to talk to my mom and Patricia immediately after it was announced was so special. I’m in shock.”

Arquette recalled the moment to PEOPLE in her statement.

“I was dead asleep and my phone rang and it was Joey King on FaceTime crying,” Arquette said. “But she was crying happy tears and I said ‘Did you get nominated?’ And she cried and I said, ‘What is it? Did you get nominated?’ and she shook her head yes and then she said ‘We both did!’ “

“It was such a great feeling to see her face and feel her joy she is so damn talented and she kept saying, ‘I couldn’t do it without you.’ But she could have because she is an incredible talent,” Arquette added. “Then my boyfriend came in and told me about all the nominations for Escape at Dannemora too. then Ben Stiller texted me. So it was a pretty amazing morning. Now I’m just laying here being grateful for all the talented people I have had the chance to work with and I love the work of all the actresses I am being recognized alongside, so I would say it’s as they say a ‘good day at the office.’ ”

I cannot believe this is happening. I’ve just been Nominated for an Emmy for my work in The Act. There’s so many people to thank for this moment and getting to talk to my mom and Patricia immediately after it was announced was so special. I’m in shock pic.twitter.com/7pDSu3lmD0 — Joey King (@JoeyKing) July 16, 2019

In a statement, Bear Grylls, host and executive producer of National Geographic’s Hostile Planet, nominated for three Emmys including outstanding documentary or nonfiction series, said: “It’s been so inspiring to be part of Hostile Planet, a series unlike any other that I’ve been involved in before. There’s no doubt that it shines new light on how unforgiving and challenging life can be for animals at the toughest of times. I’m incredibly grateful to the Television Academy for honoring my role in this groundbreaking series and to National Geographic for the privilege of being able to guide viewers through these powerful, and at times shocking stories of survival.”

Phil Rosenthal of Somebody Feed Phil told PEOPLE in a statement: “I’m thrilled for our team who work so hard trying to make me look sexy. The best thing about this is that hopefully I get to keep working with my friends, my family, meeting new families around the world, and eating all their food.”

“We are grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing RENT among its Emmy nominations this morning. It was a joyous experience gathering together members of the original Broadway creative team with our talented young cast in presenting this beloved musical to a wider audience, and we congratulate the entire team for their stellar work,” said Rent Live‘s Marc Platt, Adam Siegel and Julie Larson.

“It’s a huge honor to be nominated amongst such great company, and we are thrilled to see Chef’s Table continue to receive recognition as the show has evolved over the years. We are beyond grateful – to Netflix for believing in us, and to our chefs for sharing their lives with us and the world,” said Chef’s Table creator and EP David Gelb.

Image zoom Bandersnatch Netflix

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch‘s Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones gave their own Emmy Awards reactions.

“We’re honored and delighted on behalf of everyone who worked on Bandersnatch (and our selfish selves) to have received this nomination, alongside such formidable company,” they said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Michael Tolkin and Brett Johnson, creators and showrunners of Escape at Dannemora, issued a statement to PEOPLE, too. “Telling the story of three people and the community they tore apart was a challenge and a thrill for three and a half years of our lives, so to have it recognized by the Television Academy is an incredible joy,” they said. “And it is a special honor to be nominated alongside such groundbreaking Limited Series. We owe a great debt of gratitude to our partners at Showtime for allowing us tell this true story in uncompromising detail. We had the good fortune of working with actors who brought depth and humanity to deeply flawed characters and writing with our fellow nominee Jerry Stahl was a true joy. Our collaboration with Ben Stiller was a true partnership and his tireless devotion to detail in storytelling elevated the material, and we couldn’t agree more emphatically with the Academy’s recognition of his excellent work.”

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi reacted on his nomination in Emmys’ outstanding music composition for a series (original dramatic score) category. “Composing for Game of Thrones has been a remarkable experience,” Djawadi said in a statement. “It is hard to say goodbye after eight incredible seasons, but I am so proud of everything that the show, cast and crew have accomplished along the way. Being a part of this amazing journey has been an honor.”

Image zoom Mars

See more reactions below:

Uhhhhh. Shocked. Grateful. Holy crap!!! Thank you thank you thank you!!! Best part of the morning was my kid finding out and she screamed. Haha — christina applegate (@1capplegate) July 16, 2019

What?! I GOT TWO EMMY NOMINATIONS!!!!!!

I’m with my family in France on a packed train for three hours and the AC is not working. This by far is the coolest news that I could ever receive. #NotNotmal. Thank you… https://t.co/wtTGtOY2W5 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) July 16, 2019

OMFG 😭 — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 16, 2019

Thank you to the EMMYs for the nominations

for Who Is America. It was a bare-bones production – I went out into the heartland of this country armed only with a camera crew, a makeup kit and my trusted pedophile detector. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 16, 2019

thanks to all the tweeps wishing me congrats! appreciate you. hope season two kicks season one in the a** … figuratively … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 16, 2019

Aaaaahhh!! ⁦@PoseOnFX⁩ is an ⁦@TelevisionAcad⁩ #EMMY nominee for Drama Series!! So proud of entire team – producers, cast, & crew – who work tirelessly to tell this story of family, resilience, inclusion, and love!! #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/rHcsokV4xK — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) July 16, 2019

It all started here. Thank you to the real men for inviting me to tell their story. Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring the work. Saluting every single crew and cast member. And saluting Raymond, Korey, Antron, Yusef and Kevin. Love you, brothers. #WhenTheySeeUs https://t.co/dkh1EYy1fA — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 16, 2019

BILLY ON THE STREET just got its 4th Emmy nomination!!! This time for Best Short Form Variety Series. So proud!!! WHAT A WEEK!!!! pic.twitter.com/hItoCd8SYZ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 16, 2019

THIS IS A DREAM! 14 EMMY NOMINATIONS! this is a genuine THANK YOU to each and every one of you that have loved us and supported us along the way in every part of the world! We would be nothing without you and I know… https://t.co/rltqw9qOol — michelle visage (@michellevisage) July 16, 2019

A host for this year’s show has yet to be announced. Last year was helmed by Saturday Night Live‘s co-head writers Michael Che and Colin Jost, the first duo to host since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce in 1999.

The Emmy Awards recognize excellence within various areas of television and emerging media. The Emmy Award is a symbol of peer recognition from more than 23,000 voting members of the Television Academy.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 22 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.