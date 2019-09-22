The Masked Singer Mascots Walk the Emmys Red Carpet — What Celebrities Are Hiding Inside?

The Masked Singer characters are swarming the Emmys red carpet!

Amid the sea of stars making their way down the carpet, the Flamingo, Skeleton and Rottweiler made a surprise appearance just days before the second season of the hit Fox series premieres.

The mascots are three of 16 characters that will make their debut on The Masked Singer on Wednesday. In a sneak peek of the upcoming season earlier this month, Ice Cream and Butterfly were revealed as two other costumes, joining the Panda, Leopard, Egg, Eagle, Tree, Fox, Rose, Black Widow and the Thingamajig — though the identities of the celebrities competing this season remain a mystery.

While there are 14 total confirmed costumes, Fox has already said that 16 stars have signed up for the season. Thus, the show likely has two remaining costumed characters yet to be revealed.

Marina Toybina, the show’s costume designer, previously told Entertainment Weekly, “There’s a lot more variety this year. It’s visually inspiring. We want them to be more playful on stage, like a little party. These are enriched in detail. They’re walkable art.”

Season 1 of The Masked Singer, which debuted earlier this year, saw 12 stars compete. T-Pain, dressed as the Monster, took home the winning title in season 1, beating out the Bee (Gladys Knight) and the Peacock (Donny Osmond).

Since its premiere in early January, The Masked Singer shot to the top of the ratings list during its first season, quickly becoming Fox’s most-watched unscripted series.

In season 2, host Nick Cannon and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are back and ready to makes guesses about the next crop of costumed performers.

The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, and the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.