One year before her infamous 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries (and four years before Kimye became part of our modern lexicon), a then-single Kim hit the 2010 Emmy Awards red carpet with mom Kris, who was busy trying to set up the reality star with a new beau at the time.

“I’m dating,” Kim told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. “[But] I don’t like blind dates,” she added, noting that her mom set her up with somebody on that Sunday’s Keeping up with the Kardashians. “She’s trying to come up with all these names in Hollywood, and I’m like ‘Just get me out of here. I want a normal Armenian boy.'” Lucky for now-husband Kanye West, it looks like Kim backtracked on her policy about dating “Famous” guys.