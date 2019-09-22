2008: Kris Keeps it Classic
Momager Kris Jenner went with a classic black-and-white dress (featuring a very of-the-moment oversized sparkly bow) when she hit the 2008 Emmy Awards red carpet, one year after the premiere of a new reality show that documented the daily antics of her not-yet-famous family. Fast forward more than a decade and we’re all still setting aside our Sunday nights for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
2009: Kim Gives the Cold Shoulder
Before she was Kim Kardashian West, mega reality star-turned makeup-mogul-turned-shapewear Kween, she was simply Kim Kardashian, reality TV personality. She made her Emmys debut a decade ago in a white one-shouldered gown.
2009: Kourtney Shows Off Her Baby Bump
Older sister Kourtney accompanied Kim to the 2009 Emmys, where she glowed in a strapless gown that showed off her growing baby bump. Her first child, son Mason Dash Disick, would arrive a few months later on Dec. 14.
2010: The Set Up
One year before her infamous 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries (and four years before Kimye became part of our modern lexicon), a then-single Kim hit the 2010 Emmy Awards red carpet with mom Kris, who was busy trying to set up the reality star with a new beau at the time.
“I’m dating,” Kim told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet. “[But] I don’t like blind dates,” she added, noting that her mom set her up with somebody on that Sunday’s Keeping up with the Kardashians. “She’s trying to come up with all these names in Hollywood, and I’m like ‘Just get me out of here. I want a normal Armenian boy.'” Lucky for now-husband Kanye West, it looks like Kim backtracked on her policy about dating “Famous” guys.
2010: Goddess Goals
Kim channeled her inner Greek goddess at her second Emmys, topping off her white gown with a gold and silver neckline and a chic updo.
2010: Kim Takes the Mic
Kim is a woman of many hidden talents — her most notable perhaps being sniffing out cavities. But in 2010 she blessed us with a brief moment of song, helping host Jimmy Fallon to introduce a category near and dear to her heart: Reality TV.
“They don’t have writers and they don’t have plots,” sang Fallon as he approached her seat in the audience, where Kim stood up to join him. “They’re the only thing on TV that people still watch,” she chimed in, before they sang in unison: “Reality!”
2019: Kim Gets Creative
Jumping ahead a decade, Kim gave us a sneak peak of her highly-anticipated Emmys debut when she stepped out in a velvet black gown at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.
She and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner are set to present an award at tonight’s Emmy Awards. Fingers crossed there’ll be another musical number!
2019: Sister, Sister
The supermodel and the mogul struck a pose in some major lewks (Kendall Jenner is in Richard Quinn, and Kim Kardashian West is in Vivienne Westwood) – and poked fun at Kim’s prior appearance. “I came in 2009 and sang this little bit about reality shows with Jimmy Fallon when he hosted and it was super embarrassing,” Kim said, noting that when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered, there was no category for it to be nomianted.
More than a decade later, they’re at the Emmys to present the reality nominations, and it feels as natural now as becoming reality stars did to them back then. “We were all pretty young … It didn’t change my life as much as you would have thought it would,” Jenner said. “It felt normal, in a way.”