Emmys 2019: Killing Eve's Jodie Comer Jokes Prince William Doesn't 'Have the Time to Watch' Show

Jodie Comer couldn’t believe that this Killing Eve fan takes time out of his schedule to watch the series — the one and only, Prince William.

During the Emmys red carpet on Sunday, the actress, 26, revealed she had heard the royal was an avid watcher of the show, however the thought left her with one major question.

“When does he have the time to watch Killing Eve?” Comer laughed.

While the actress might not understand where he squeezes the series into his schedule, she added, “I mean, I love it.”

E! reporter Zanna Roberts Rassi chimed in that there’s another Killing Eve royal admirer as well — the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

“Meghan too,” Rassi said, adding “Why don’t we arrange a screener at Kensington palace?”

“I’m sure they would love that,” Comer quipped.

Comer is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Killing Eve.

The actress revealed she was thrilled over the nomination telling the Hollywood Reporter, “I came out the gym and had a load of celebratory messages from family and friends.”

“I spoke with Sandra on text and I got a wonderful voice note from Phoebe. With lots of screaming,” Comer said of the former showrunner.

Comer, who plays the explosive assassin Villanelle, explained to Entertainment Weekly in July that she didn’t even realize the nominations were being revealed.

“I was completely was unaware that it was happening this morning, so I think it was kind of a nice surprise,” she told the outlet.

While Comer nabbed a nomination this year, fans called out the award show for not nominating her in the category the previous year.

Killing Eve is returning for season 3 in 2020.

