GoT's Gwendoline Christie Gets Emotional Explaining Why She Submitted Herself for Her Emmy Nom

Gwendoline Christie had an emotional moment on the 2019 Emmys red carpet, when recalling why she decided to submit herself for her nomination.

The Game of Thrones star, 40 — who is up for best supporting actress in a drama series for playing Brienne of Tarth — revealed on the People and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live show that she channeled her television character when she submitted herself for an Emmy nomination.

“I really have fallen in love with the character,” Christie said. “I’ve fallen in love with what she represents… She has a strong moral compass and a very deep sensitivity and vulnerability, and I felt she was a special and rare kind of character.”

“For everything she represents in terms of women, I wanted there to be the possibility of the opportunity,” Christie continued, getting visibly emotional. “And for me to feel like that’s how I was honoring saying goodbye to this character.”

Christie went on to explain that she was shocked when she succeeded in netting the nomination.

“I truly never never though it would result in a nomination and the last two months of my life have been wonderful,” she said. “It’s a feeling of hope and to got this far, I’ve won. I’ve never received something like this in my work before.”

Christie’s comments on Sunday were similar to the ones she told PEOPLE back in August.

“When it came to submitting myself for potential Emmy nomination, I just really wanted the possibility of the opportunity, and I wanted the possibility of the opportunity of everything I believe the character represents,” Christie said. “She’s a women outside the patriarchy. She’s abused because of the way she looks because she’s not deemed conventionally attractive and she overcomes that and she remains her own person. Because of what I feel that represents in television, I really wanted the possibility of the opportunity as testament to the character.”

“Also, I worked really hard,” Christie added. “And I really wanted to possibly have more opportunities. And so I checked it wasn’t an inappropriate thing to do — I was told it wasn’t, people do it all the time. And I don’t feel anyone on earth feel like it would happen and it has. And it’s one of the best things that has ever happened to me in my life!”

HBO submitted Lena Heady (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), for consideration in the supporting actress category.

Christie was not the only Game of Thrones actor to successfully submit themselves for Emmy consideration. Her costars, Carice Van Houten, known for her role as Melisandre, and Alfie Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy, also self-submitted their work and received nominations for best guest actress in a drama series and for best supporting actor in a drama series, respectively.

