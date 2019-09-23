The Game of Thrones Cast Ruled Their Final Emmys

The final season of the HBO show was nominated a whopping 32 times, and the cast was celebrating all night at the 2019 Emmys
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 22, 2019 11:14 PM

Game of Nominations

Now that’s one talented cast! Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Gwendoline Christie, Maisie Williams, Carice van Houten, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner were all nominated for Emmys! (Dinklage won for his supporting role.)

A Mini-Game of Thrones Reunion 

Members of the cast reunited on stage for a final farewell to their show, which only made fans of Game of Thrones miss them more than ever. 

Peter Dinklage Accepted Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 

The actor, who played Tyrion Lannister, was the only Thrones actor to walk away with an individual award — his fourth for his role. Does this make him King of the Emmys? 

The Show Won Big

Their final season got the top honor of the night: outstanding drama series. This has got to be what sitting on the Iron Throne feels like …

Too Much Power in One Photo

If you stare that this picture, you can almost feel the power emanating from these women. 

Gwendoline Christie Shined

The nominee got huge applause as she spoke fondly of her time on Thrones

The Lannisters Sent Their Regards

Westeros’s most powerful family reunited backstage. Not quite an Iron Throne, but it’ll do. 

Theon Greyjoy Signed Off

Alfie Allen signed an Emmys poster backstage at the 2019 awards. 

The Queen of the North and The Mad Queen Had a Laugh

Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke played on-screen rivals, but even though they were both nominated for their roles on the series (Turner for Supporting Actress and Clarke for Lead Actress) there’s no rivalry here!

Winner of the Game of Thrones and The Onion Knight

Isaac Hempstead Wright a.k.a. Bran the Broken, King of the Six Kingdoms, reunited with his trusted advisor and costar, Liam Cunningham, Davos Seaworth a.k.a. the Onion Knight, on the Emmys red carpet. 

Two-Thirds of a Love Triangle 

They shared a love interest on the show — both Cersei and Brienne loved Jaime Lannister — but clearly there’s no ill will between these two! 

George R. R. Martin Got to Sit Back and Relax ... for Now

He’s done with the show, but fans are still clamoring for Martin to finish the book series! 

Queen of the North, and Queen of the Carpet

Sophie Turner walked the carpet without her husband, Joe Jonas (he’s touring with his brothers at the moment), and she looked absolutely stunning in a pale pink gown and matching jewels. Turner was nominated for her first Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams Ditched Her Arya Stark Armor for Some Bling

Williams was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama for her role as Arya Starkbut we also nominate her for best dressed! 

The Red Woman Went with a Colorful Gown

Carice van Houten a.k.a. The Red Woman, was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama for Game of Thrones

Lena Headey Traded in Lannister Red and Gold for Florals

Headey, nominated for outstanding supporting actress for her iconic role as Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, may not have ended up on the Iron Throne, but she came out on top on the red carpet. 

The King of the North Made His First Red Carpet Appearance in a While

Kit Harington made his first appearance on the red carpet since he sought treatment “to work on some personal issues.”

His wife Rose Leslie, also a Game of Thrones alumna, was not with him on the carpet, but he looked just as handsome flying solo. 

Emilia Clarke Got Some Inspiration from J.Lo's Iconic Green Dress

In a dress with a down-to-there neckline, Clarke stunned in a navy blue gown. The actress wrote on Instagram of her ensemble, “@jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk.”

Allen, Alfie Allen

The actor, nominated for his role as Theon Greyjoy, looked like 007 on the red carpet. 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Cuddled Up to His Wife, Nukâka

Cersei Lannister who? Coster-Waldau showed up in Lannister gold, but he only had eyes for his wife Nukâka. 

The actor was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie Stayed on Theme

Christie showed up on the red carpet looking like absolute royalty. She was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama for her role as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones.

