Sophie Turner, Amy Adams and 23 More Stars Who Are Nominated for Their First Emmy Awards This Year

Mandy Moore
Even though This Is Us has been nominated 19 times, this year marks the first Emmy nomination for Moore. She’s up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role as Rebecca Pearson.
Billy Porter
The Broadway star and fashion icon is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Pray Tell on FX’s Pose.
Amy Adams
No stranger to awards nominations, it’s hard to believe that Adams doesn’t have an Emmy under her belt. Her first nomination is for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Camille Preaker in Sharp Objects.
Hugh Grant
Though a movie star, Grant has never been nominated for an Emmy. That is, until this year, when he scored a nod for his work as Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal. The actor is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.
Alfie Allen
After taking quite the hero’s journey through Game of Thrones, Allen is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Theon Greyjoy.
Sam Rockwell & Michelle Williams
The duo, who star as the titular characters in FX’s Fosse/Verdon, both earned their first Emmy nominations for their roles on the show. They’re each nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
Stellan Skarsgård
And industry alumnus, Skarsgård’s first nomination is for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Borys Shcherbina in Chernobyl.
Michael Angarano
Angarano plays Nick, the younger, drug-addicted brother of Pearson family patriarch Jack Pearson, on This Is Us. This year, he’s nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.
Jharrel Jerome
Jerome’s work as Korey Wise in When They See Us earned the 21-year-old a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.
Aunjanue Ellis
After moving audiences with her performance, Ellis is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Sharonne Salaam in When They See Us.
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Blake played Linda McCray in Netflix’s When They See Us, and earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her work.
Asante Blackk
His role as Kevin Richardson in When They See Us was his first ever, so it seems only fitting that he received his first ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.
Marie Kondo
Do you think an Emmy Award would bring her joy? The lady who loves mess is nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.
Gwendoline Christie
If you want things done, sometimes you’ve got to do it yourself. Christie took matters into her own hands, submitting herself for consideration at the Emmys this year. Good thing she did — she scored a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones.
Nick Offerman
Offerman — who we can’t believe didn’t ever win an Emmy for his work as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation — is nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program on NBC’s Making It.
Sophie Turner
Will the Queen of the North add Emmy Winner to her title? Turner, who’s known for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, is nominated for the first time this year, up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
Joey King
After making a total transformation into Gypsy Rose Blanchard for The Act, Joey King landed herself an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.
Kumail Nanjiani
No, you’re not in The Twilight Zone, Nanjiani really is up for his first Emmy. He’s nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Samir Wassan on The Twilight Zone.
Jodie Comer
Comer is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as the dangerous assassin, Villanelle, in Killing Eve.
Michael McKean
McKean is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Chuck in Better Call Saul.
Sian Clifford
Clifford delighted fans as Fleabag’s older sister, Claire, nabbing her a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Fleabag.
Fiona Shaw
Shaw scored two nods for both her role in Killing Eve and her short appearance in Fleabag. She’s up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively.
Ryan O'Connell
O’Connell is nominated for not only his first Emmy, but also his second! He’s up for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series and Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his Netflix show, Special.
Anthony Carrigan
Carrigan scored a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as NoHo Hank in Barry.