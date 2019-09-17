Fun Facts You Didn't Know About 10 of This Year's Emmy Nominees

Can you figure out which stars we're talking about with three hints each?
By Kate Hogan
September 17, 2019 05:42 PM

1 of 21

Hint 1: In 2018, this actor made history by breaking barriers at both the Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hint 2: One of his next roles was just announced, and it’s in Frozen 2.

Hint 3: He’s been nominated for three Teen Choice Awards for his NBC series.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

It's Sterling K. Brown!

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

This is his fifth Emmy nomination, and his third for This Is Us.

3 of 21

Hint 1: She’s one of the few nominees who is also a past host of the show.

Hint 2: She’s 6 feet tall.

Hint 3: This marks her 11th Emmy nomination — and she’s going for her fifth win.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

It's Jane Lynch!

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The former Glee actress and Hollywood Game Night host is nominated for her guest role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Advertisement

5 of 21

Hint 1: She wore her wedding dress to last year’s Emmys.

Hint 2: Four of her six Emmy nominations are for her voice work on an animated show.

Hint 3: Her first credited role was on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

6 of 21

It's Alex Borstein!

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The actress won two Emmys in 2018, for her work on Family Guy and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Hint 1: He was nominated for Emmys four years in a row from 1976 to 1979, then not again until 2000.

Hint 2: He has starred in more than 30 commercials.

Hint 3: He considers his first acting job an extra part on a game show, for which he was paid $10.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

It's Henry Winkler!

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Barry star was last year’s outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series winner, and is up for the honor again.

Advertisement

9 of 21

Hint 1: She’s nominated for two awards at this year’s Emmy awards, one for comedy and one for drama.

Hint 2: She made big history at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, hosting and winning.

Hint 3: Her love of performing was born out of her childhood ballet lessons.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

It's Sandra Oh!

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

Oh is up for lead actress in a drama series for Killing Eve, and guest actress in a comedy series for her hosting gig on SNL.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Getty

Hint 1: This British actress wrote the screenplay for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Hint 2: She voiced droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Hint 3: She’s also been nominated for an Emmy for writing Sandra Oh’s Killing Eve.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

It's Phoebe Waller-Bridge!

Dave Benett/Getty

The British star is up for four Emmys at this year’s show alone, for writing and starring in Fleabag, and for her work on Killing Eve.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Getty

Hint 1: Winning big at Sunday’s show could get this actor halfway to an EGOT.

Hint 2: In the early 2000s, he launched a rap career, using the stage name Prince Ali.

Hint 3: He went to college at St. Mary’s on a basketball scholarship, and played guard for four years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

It's Mahershala Ali!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This is Ali’s second nomination, for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for True Detective.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Getty

Hint 1: His big break was on a Saturday morning show about basketball, geared toward kids and young teens.

Hint 2: He once won $250,000 for charity on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.  

Hint 3: He plans to graduate from Howard University alongside his son in 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

It's Anthony Anderson!

Earl Gibson III/Getty

Anderson is nominated for a fifth time in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series category for his role on black-ish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Getty

Hint 1: She got her big break on a teen drama that produced several other big stars.

Hint 2: Her very first credited role was on Baywatch.

Hint 3: Though she’s been nominated for four Oscars, five Golden Globe Awards and a Tony, this year marks her first Emmy nomination.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

It's Michelle Williams!

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

The former Dawson’s Creek star is up for her work in Fosse/Verdon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Getty

Hint 1: Born in Pakistan, this actor graduated from college in Iowa.

Hint 2: His first uncredited role was that of a reporter on a 2008 episode of SNL.

Hint 3: He and his wife tied the knot at Chicago City Hall in 2007.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

It's Kumail Nanjiani!

The funnyman is up for his guest actor role on The Twilight Zone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.