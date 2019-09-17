Hint 1: In 2018, this actor made history by breaking barriers at both the Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Hint 2: One of his next roles was just announced, and it’s in Frozen 2.
Hint 3: He’s been nominated for three Teen Choice Awards for his NBC series.
It's Sterling K. Brown!
This is his fifth Emmy nomination, and his third for This Is Us.
Hint 1: She’s one of the few nominees who is also a past host of the show.
Hint 2: She’s 6 feet tall.
Hint 3: This marks her 11th Emmy nomination — and she’s going for her fifth win.
It's Jane Lynch!
The former Glee actress and Hollywood Game Night host is nominated for her guest role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Hint 1: She wore her wedding dress to last year’s Emmys.
Hint 2: Four of her six Emmy nominations are for her voice work on an animated show.
Hint 3: Her first credited role was on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
It's Alex Borstein!
The actress won two Emmys in 2018, for her work on Family Guy and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Hint 1: He was nominated for Emmys four years in a row from 1976 to 1979, then not again until 2000.
Hint 2: He has starred in more than 30 commercials.
Hint 3: He considers his first acting job an extra part on a game show, for which he was paid $10.
It's Henry Winkler!
The Barry star was last year’s outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series winner, and is up for the honor again.
Hint 1: She’s nominated for two awards at this year’s Emmy awards, one for comedy and one for drama.
Hint 2: She made big history at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, hosting and winning.
Hint 3: Her love of performing was born out of her childhood ballet lessons.
It's Sandra Oh!
Oh is up for lead actress in a drama series for Killing Eve, and guest actress in a comedy series for her hosting gig on SNL.
Hint 1: This British actress wrote the screenplay for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die.
Hint 2: She voiced droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Hint 3: She’s also been nominated for an Emmy for writing Sandra Oh’s Killing Eve.
It's Phoebe Waller-Bridge!
The British star is up for four Emmys at this year’s show alone, for writing and starring in Fleabag, and for her work on Killing Eve.
Hint 1: Winning big at Sunday’s show could get this actor halfway to an EGOT.
Hint 2: In the early 2000s, he launched a rap career, using the stage name Prince Ali.
Hint 3: He went to college at St. Mary’s on a basketball scholarship, and played guard for four years.
It's Mahershala Ali!
This is Ali’s second nomination, for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for True Detective.
Hint 1: His big break was on a Saturday morning show about basketball, geared toward kids and young teens.
Hint 2: He once won $250,000 for charity on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.
Hint 3: He plans to graduate from Howard University alongside his son in 2022.
It's Anthony Anderson!
Anderson is nominated for a fifth time in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series category for his role on black-ish.
Hint 1: She got her big break on a teen drama that produced several other big stars.
Hint 2: Her very first credited role was on Baywatch.
Hint 3: Though she’s been nominated for four Oscars, five Golden Globe Awards and a Tony, this year marks her first Emmy nomination.
It's Michelle Williams!
The former Dawson’s Creek star is up for her work in Fosse/Verdon.
Hint 1: Born in Pakistan, this actor graduated from college in Iowa.
Hint 2: His first uncredited role was that of a reporter on a 2008 episode of SNL.
Hint 3: He and his wife tied the knot at Chicago City Hall in 2007.
It's Kumail Nanjiani!
The funnyman is up for his guest actor role on The Twilight Zone.