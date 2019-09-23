HBO's Chernobyl Triumphs with Outstanding Limited Series Win

It was a big night for Chernobyl at Sunday’s 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The acclaimed HBO show took home the win for outstanding limited series, triumphing over Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, FX’s Fosse/Verdon, HBO’s Sharp Objects and Netflix’s When They See Us.

Chernobyl came into the night with the most nominations of the bunch, at 19. The series explores the aftermath and problem-solving of the world’s biggest nuclear disaster, when the nuclear power plant in the Soviet state of Ukraine exploded during system testing on April 26, 1986 — killing an estimated 4,000 to 90,000 victims and leaving areas of Eastern Europe heavily effected by radiation to this day.

The show’s creator Craug Mazin said in his acceptance speech that the series showed “the value of the truth and the danger of the lie.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About Chernobyl, HBO’s Hit Series

Chernobyl also took home the Emmy for outstanding writing for a limited series and outstanding directing for a limited series.

Last year, the Emmy for outstanding limited series went to FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.