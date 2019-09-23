HBO's Chernobyl Triumphs with Outstanding Limited Series Win

The acclaimed show won over Showtime's Escape at Dannemora, FX's Fosse/Verdon, HBO's Sharp Objects and Netflix's When They See Us

By Dave Quinn and Georgia Slater
September 22, 2019 10:06 PM

It was a big night for Chernobyl at Sunday’s 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The acclaimed HBO show took home the win for outstanding limited series, triumphing over Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, FX’s Fosse/Verdon, HBO’s Sharp Objects and Netflix’s When They See Us.

Chernobyl came into the night with the most nominations of the bunch, at 19. The series explores the aftermath and problem-solving of the world’s biggest nuclear disaster, when the nuclear power plant in the Soviet state of Ukraine exploded during system testing on April 26, 1986 — killing an estimated 4,000 to 90,000 victims and leaving areas of Eastern Europe heavily effected by radiation to this day.

The show’s creator Craug Mazin said in his acceptance speech that the series showed “the value of the truth and the danger of the lie.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About Chernobyl, HBO’s Hit Series

Chernobyl also took home the Emmy for outstanding writing for a limited series and outstanding directing for a limited series.

Last year, the Emmy for outstanding limited series went to FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.