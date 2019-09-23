All of the Behind-the-Scenes Celeb Moments from the 2019 Emmys You Didn't Get to See

 

From silly selfies to getting starstruck by other celebs, these stars did not hold back
By Diane J. Cho
September 23, 2019 03:42 PM

1 of 17

Killing It!

Sandra Oh/ Instagram

Sandra Oh congratulated her Killing Eve costar Jodie Comer on her outstanding lead actress in a drama series win with a sweet Instagram Story shoutout.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Triple Threat

Chelsea Peretti/ Twitter

“MY MFING GIRLS!!!” Chelsea Peretti tweeted in support of Netflix’s Russian Doll co-creators Amy Poehler and Natasha Lyonne and actress Greta Lee.

3 of 17

Celebration Selfie 

Alfie Allen/Instgram

Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen posted this epic group shot of the cast after the show took home a whopping 12 Emmys for its eighth and final season.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

Dream Team

Alfie Allen/ Instagram

Allen added another Thrones family snap to share how much he loves his crew.

Advertisement

5 of 17

Starstruck Selfies

Maude Apatow/Instagram

Maude Apatow tried to play it cool while taking a selfie with Queer Eye‘s Tan France …

6 of 17

Maude Apatow/Instagram

… but on the inside, she was two seconds from freaking out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

Crew Love

Dan Levy/ Instagram

Dan Levy shared this Schitt’s Creek group shot and we’re totally obsessed!

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

Timeless Throwback

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Prior to heading to the show, James Van Der Beek took us down memory lane by sharing this amazing shot of himself and Dawson’s Creek costar Katie Holmes at his very first Emmys.

Advertisement

9 of 17

Present-Day Dashing

James Van Der Beek/ Instagram

Then, he admired his pink-velvet suit look for this year’s show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

Still in Shock

Jharrel Jerome/ Instagram

Jharrel Jerome shared a pic of how he really felt after winning his first-ever Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for his role as Korey Wise in When They See Us.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

A-List Besties

Taraji P Henson/ Instagram

Taraji P. Henson was all smiles in this cute shot with longtime friend Viola Davis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

Carpet Chronicles

FOX Image Collection via Getty

“When you get photobombed by THE Arya Stark at the #Emmys2019,” Game of Thrones fan Kerry Washington tweeted after gracing the purple carpet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

Friends Forever

Busy Philipps/Instagram

“You’d better believe the light is shining on my best friend tonight BECAUSE SHE’S A STAR✨,” Busy Philipps captioned this selfie she took with her Dawson’s Creek costar and BFF Michelle Williams.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Go Girl!

Busy Philipps/Instagram

Philipps spent the night stanning her friend on her Instagram Stories, posting supportive shots like this one of Williams holding her Emmy for outstanding actress in a limited series or movie for Fosse/Verdon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

Full-Circle Moments

Lin-Manuel Miranda/Twitter

Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted this memory of Jharrel Jerome that’s definitely a tear-jerker.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

Snacks on Snacks

Lin-Manuel Miranda/Twitter

Miranda also tweeted this custom treat with Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott that looks almost too sweet to eat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.