Bethenny Frankel Reveals What She'll Miss Most About The Real Housewives of New York City

Bethenny Frankel won’t be on the next season of The Real Housewives of New York City, but she did turn up on Sunday’s 2019 Emmy Awards.

The Skinnygirl founder, 48, walked the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where she opened up about the thing she’ll miss most about working on the Bravo reality series.

“I miss the humor,” Frankel said. “I miss the satire.”

She went on to explain that she will have “the outlet for the humor.”

Frankel is currently producing two shows with Mark Burnett, one a “soft-scripted” series about women in power, and another business-focused series that she described as “a continuation of my story.”

News of Frankel’s RHONY exit broke in August.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” said Frankel, who is mom to 9-year-old daughter Bryn, whom she shares with ex Jason Hoppy.

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride,” she continued. “I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Since then, Frankel has since been busy orchestrating Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas, through her charity, B Strong.

She’s also shared many personal messages on social media about leaving RHONY, thanking her fans for their support.

All of this has left Bravo exec and talk show host Andy Cohen hopeful that that Frankel would one day return to the franchise, in the same way she did previously (Frankel, a founding member of RHONY when it began in 2008, had left the show after season 3 and returned in season 7).

“She already left is what we need to remember,” Cohen said on his radio show earlier this month. “We were so lucky to have these last seasons with her on it. And it was just so fun to have her back and she brought so much to the show that I just am living in the gratitude of her second return.”

“I will hopefully live in the gratitude of her third return, because we are much like the mob — you can’t get out,” he said. “I do hope and think that she will come back sometime.”

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.”