“It’s on my toilet. Yeah, I live New York and there’s not a whole lot of shelf space. There were very limited options and very few places to put it.”
— Rachel Brosnahan, on where she’s kept her Emmy statuette since winning outstanding lead actress in a comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2018
“Can I get a selfie and can I pitch you a new season?”
— Emilia Clarke, on what Game of Thrones fans ask her the most
“I’m not a borrower, I’m a buyer. It’d be like sleeping with Ryan Gosling and having to give him back. I don’t like to test drive things.”
— Bethenny Frankel, on wearing a dress from her closet to the show
“All of it. All of my dreams are coming true right now … I’m grateful that I’ve lived long enough to see the day where I can stand inside of my authenticity and have it be perceived this way. It’s gorgeous and it’s a blessing.”
— Billy Porter, when asked what is the best part of being Billy Porter right now
“We’re on a very dirty group chat. Filthy. The absolute worst. Ted [Danson is the dirtiest].”
— Jameela Jamil, on how she stays in touch with her The Good Place costars
“I dropped a song for the first time in a decade. I mean, sure there’s a collective holding of your breath in a sense, but I feel so confident about what I’m doing and who I’m working with and what the material is. I’m mostly doing it for myself, I’m just glad the response is positive and people are digging the music.”
— Mandy Moore, on releasing her first single in 10 years, “When I Wasn’t Watching”
“Trying to keep it all in but if it falls out, you’re welcome.”
— Niecy Nash, on her cleavage
“There’s so many people cavalcading through my house. I don’t know when they’re there or when they’re not, but I reserve the right to wear my drawers around my house … The thing you don’t know is my wife is a nudist too … Not when people are around, but she walks around naked all the time.”
— Sterling K. Brown, responding to wife Ryan Michelle Bathe’s revelation that her biggest pet peeve is when Brown walks around in his underwear when they have company
“I very much learned from my mom and dad. They’re very loving people, very supportive. Raised my sisters and I with that. Can’t look at them too much. I’ll start crying.”
— Milo Ventimiglia of his dates for the night, his parents, and the mantra he adopted from them: lead with love