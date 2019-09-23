Williams said in her acceptance speech for outstanding actress in a limited series or movie for her portrayal of Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, “I see this as an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice and respected enough that they’ll be heard.”

The actress continued, “When I asked for more dance classes, I heard yes. More voice lessons. Yes. A different wig. A pair of fake teeth not made out of rubber. Yes. And all of these things, they require effort and they cost more money, but my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon.”

She ended her speech with a call for pay equality, thanking FX and Fox 21 Studios specifically: “Because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And then where do they put that value? They put it into their work. So the next time a woman, and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her. Because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”