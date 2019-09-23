Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson Had a Twinning Moment on the Carpet
Both This Is Us stars showed up in red gowns with puffy pink sleeves, gifting us with an adorable matchy-matchy moment.
“Always happy to be here and twinning with my girl, @susankelechiwatson.💓 Thanks for having us @televisionacad! #Emmys,” Moore captioned a photo of the two on Instagram.
Alex Borstein Gave a Heartfelt Acceptance Speech
After winning the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Borstein joked, “I know a lot of people were upset last year because I wasn’t wearing a bra. Tonight, I want to apologize because I’m not wearing any underwear. You’ll want to throw that chair out, or clean it. It looks like pretty on TV, but it’s like a hot Bikram yoga class in here, a lot of nervous women.”
After getting some laughs, Borstein said, “I want to dedicate this to the strength of a woman, to Amy Sherman-Palladino, to every woman on the Maisel cast and crew, to my mother, my grandmother. They are immigrants, they are Holocaust survivors. My grandmother was in line to be shot into a pit. She said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?’ He said, ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will,’ and she stepped out of line. For that, I am here and my children are here. So step out of line, ladies. Step out of line!”
But Before She Did ...
… she took a shot with her Family Guy costar and date for the evening, Seth MacFarlane.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Beat Out Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
The category was stacked and Louis-Dreyfus was favored to win, but Waller-Bridge won for her titular role in Fleabag.
The actress, who was shocked by her win, said in her speech, “No! Oh my God, no! Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. But it’s all about this. Thank you to be nominated with these unbelievable actresses who I have just looked up to and watched and laughed at with for so many years. It means so much, I mean that in a nice way. And this means a huge amount to me.”
Bridge also nabbed Emmys for writing and creating Fleabag.
Maya Rudolph & Ike Barinholtz Hilariously Presented Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
The pair joked that they had recently gotten Lasik eye surgery, and then proceeded to call everyone (except Rudolph’s The Good Place costar Ted Danson) by the wrong name. Our personal fave? When they called Michael Douglas ‘Micky Two-Times.’
Thomas Lennon Provided Hilarious Commentary Throughout the Show
Lennon (pictured here with his wife, Jenny) quipped throughout the show, but no doubt his biggest zinger was when he called out Felicity Huffman, saying, “Well it’s not bragging if you’re flee-bagging. The producers asked me to give a special shout-out to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison. Hopefully those two weeks are going to fly right by. Keep your chin up.”
Huffman was recently sentenced to 14 days in jail for her role in the college admissions scandal.
Jharrel Jerome Dedicated His First Emmy to the Exonerated Five
The first-time nominee won outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for his compelling performance in When They See Us as Korey Wise.
The 21-year-old began his speech, “I feel like I should just be in The Bronx right now chilling, waiting for my mom’s cooking or something, but I’m here in front of my inspirations.”
After thanking his family, friends and director, Ava DuVernay, he said, “Most importantly, this is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five.” Cue the tears!
Amy Poehler & Catherine O'Hara Graced Us With Their Presence
“Strong, flexible, committed and focused,” the women began while presenting the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: “These are the qualities we look for in our personal trainers,” O’Hara said.
And it only got better from there. Poehler continued, “They are also the words that describe our eight nominees’ lower back tattoos.”
The award for best bit of the night goes to …
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Channeled Her Emmy-Nominated Character in the Veep Tribute
Louis-Dreyfus hilariously admitted that she thought she’d have the stage to herself and then, in true Selina Meyer fashion, called her costars by their character names and interrupted them to speak.
She said, “I’m sorry, I was told I would be up here alone, you know to celebrate the show Veep because that is me. I was the Veep. But, you know, actually I can make this work. Actually gives me a chance in fact to share the stage with this incredible cast, my costars.”
Michelle Williams Used Her Acceptance Speech to Call for Equal Pay
Williams said in her acceptance speech for outstanding actress in a limited series or movie for her portrayal of Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, “I see this as an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice and respected enough that they’ll be heard.”
The actress continued, “When I asked for more dance classes, I heard yes. More voice lessons. Yes. A different wig. A pair of fake teeth not made out of rubber. Yes. And all of these things, they require effort and they cost more money, but my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon.”
She ended her speech with a call for pay equality, thanking FX and Fox 21 Studios specifically: “Because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And then where do they put that value? They put it into their work. So the next time a woman, and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart, tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her. Because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”
Billy Porter Made History
The Pose star won outstanding lead actor in a drama series and is the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy in the lead actor category.
Game of Thrones Won Big
The final season of the iconic show won the big award for the night: outstanding drama series. How’s that for a send-off?