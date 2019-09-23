'Step Out of Line!' and More of the Most Inspiring Acceptance Speeches from the 2019 Emmys

Alex Borstein Tells Women to 'Step Out of Line' While Accepting Her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
“I don’t know. Wow. I know a lot of people were upset last year because I wasn’t wearing a bra. Tonight, I want to apologize because I’m not wearing any underwear. You’ll want to throw that chair out or clean it. It looks like pretty on TV, but it’s like a hot Bikram yoga class in here, a lot of nervous women.
I want to dedicate this to the strength of a woman, to Amy Sherman Palladino, to every woman on the Maisel cast and crew, to my mother, my grandmother. They are immigrants, they are Holocaust survivors. My grandmother was in line to be shot into a pit. She said, ‘What happens if I step out of line?’ He said, ‘I don’t have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will,’ and she stepped out of line. For that, I am here and my children are here. So step out of line, ladies. Step out of line!”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Nods to Her 'Pervy' Nature in Acceptance Speech for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for Fleabag
“Oh my God. I’m really shaking. I had something to say … what was it? Oh yes. I find writing really, really hard and really painful. But I’d like to say honestly from the bottom of my heart that’s the reason that I do it is this. So it’s made it all really worth it. Thank you so much … And it’s just really wonderful to know and reassuring that dirty, pervy, angry, messed up women can make it to the Emmys.”
Patricia Arquette Makes a Plea for Trans People Everywhere While Accepting the Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
“To be honored with these fellow nominees who are so talented and gave a master class in acting, each and every one of you. So I’m just terribly grateful for this … I just have to say I’m grateful to be working. I’m grateful to at 50 be getting the greatest parts of my life. That’s great.
In my heart, I’m so sad. I lost my sister Alexis. And that trans people are still being persecuted. And I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis. And I will be for the rest of my life, for you, until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted. And give them jobs. They’re human beings. Let’s give them jobs. Let’s get rid of the bias that we have everywhere.”
Jharrel Jerome Honors the Exonerated Five in His Acceptance Speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
“I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now, chillin,’ waiting for my mom’s cooking but I’m here in front of my inspirations … Of course Ava [DuVernay], thank you for giving me this opportunity. Most importantly, this is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five.”
Michelle Williams Accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie and Demands Women's Work Be Valued
“I see this as an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice and respected enough that they’ll be heard. When I asked for more dance classes, I heard yes. More voice lessons: Yes. A different wig, a pair of fake teeth not made out of rubber: Yes. And all of these things, they require effort and they cost more money, but my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon.
So thank you so much to FX and Fox 21 Studios for supporting me completely and paying me equally. Because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And then where do they put that value? They put it into their work. So the next time a woman – and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart – tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her. Because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”
Billy Porter Makes History With His Win As the First Openly Gay Black Man to Win an Emmy in the Lead Actor Category
“God bless you all. The category is love, y’all. Love. I am so overwhelmed and I am so overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day. James Baldwin said, ‘It took many years of vomiting up all the filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this earth like I had the right to be here.’
I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right … Oh my goodness. We are the people. We as artists are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts of minds of the people who live on this planet. Please don’t ever stop doing that. Please don’t ever stop telling the truth. I love you all. God bless you, God bless you. If I forgot anybody, I’m sorry. I love you all”