Barry Writer Invites People to Photoshop Her Fake Emmys Outfit — See the Hilarious Photos

The comedian also changed her Twitter name to "Emily DRESS ME FOR THE EMMYs Heller"

By Helen Murphy
September 22, 2019 09:10 PM

One Barry writer had a creative solution when she found out she didn’t have time to walk the press line at the Emmy Awards this year.

Emily Heller, a comedian and writer for Bill Hader‘s hit HBO series, tweeted on Saturday that she was “leaving [her] red carpet look” up to her followers by sharing multiple photos of herself wearing an green bodysuit in front of an Emmys backdrop, playfully inviting them to Photoshop their own designs onto the images.

“Would you like to say you dressed an awards show nominee? Just edit your design into these @kimnewmoney photos,” Heller wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, she added, “Tag me in your designs and I’ll post my favorites tomorrow during the event!”

The comedian also changed her Twitter name to “Emily DRESS ME FOR THE EMMYs Heller.”

The Internet didn’t disappoint — with users decking Heller out in, alternately, an avocado, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and even a close-up of Hader’s face, among others.

Barry received 17 Emmy nominations this year, including outstanding comedy series.

The show was co-created by Hader, who also stars as the titular character, a hit man who realizes he wants to become an actor.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

