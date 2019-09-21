Celebs Took the Prettiest Portraits at Audi's Pre-Emmy Celebration: See Them Here

The party, held Thursday night at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, featured eco-friendly design elements and products that will be reused and recycled following the event to reduce carbon footprint, inspired by Audi’s sustainability efforts. Portraits by The Collective You
By Kate Hogan
September 21, 2019 03:39 PM

1 of 7

Laura Dern

The Collective You
2 of 7

LaKeith Stanfield

The Collective You

3 of 7

Milo Ventimiglia

The Collective You
Continued on next slide.
4 of 7

Tiffany Dupont & Aldis Hodge

The Collective You
5 of 7

Rumer Willis

The Collective You

6 of 7

J.B. Smoove

The Collective You
