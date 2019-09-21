The party, held Thursday night at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, featured eco-friendly design elements and products that will be reused and recycled following the event to reduce carbon footprint, inspired by Audi’s sustainability efforts. Portraits by The Collective You
Laura Dern
LaKeith Stanfield
Milo Ventimiglia
Tiffany Dupont & Aldis Hodge
Rumer Willis
J.B. Smoove
