William H. Macy is already a winner at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The 68-year-old actor — who is nominated for lead actor in a comedy series for his work on Shameless — took the time to gush about his wife, Felicity Huffman, on the red carpet before the show. When PeopleTV host Jeremy Parsons asked the two what the secret to marriage is, Macy had a simple answer.

“Marry her, it’s a piece of cake!” the actor quickly shared, earning a sweet kiss from his wife.

Check out all of PEOPLE’s 2018 Emmys coverage here

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy at the 2018 Emmy Awards

Macy and Huffman, 55, dated on-and-off for 15 years before finally tying the knot in 1997. The two share daughters Sophia Grace, 17, and Georgia Grace, 16 — and are always an adorable staple on the Emmys red carpet.

WATCH: William H. Macy on Defending Emmy Rossum’s Fight for Equal Pay: ‘It’s a No-Brainer’

And as vets, Huffman revealed that the two weren’t really sweating their after-show plans.

“If Bill wins, we dance. If Bill loses, we’re gonna get to go out to dinner. It’s win-win!” said Huffman.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.